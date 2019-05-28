Alyxandra McChesney-Gardner has been working in the fitness industry for a decade. Five years ago, she started her business, House Macros.
House Macros is a nutrition coaching system that specializes in counting macronutrients, the trainer said.
Macronutrients (or macros) are the fat, protein and carbohydrates that make up a food’s composition, and help you create energy.
“Our mission is to help our clients reshape their mindset about food in order to create a balance between everyday life and proper nutrition,” she said.
1. What was your first job?
My first job was at the Starbucks inside Target off of Redwood/Trancas.
2. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Sports psychologist.
Not try: Phlebotomist.
3. How did you get into this industry?
I noticed there was a huge need for in-person nutrition programs, specifically in boutique fitness facilities. Gym owners and trainers know how to apply nutrition to their life but many haven’t created a sustainable, continuous program that can be tailor-made to each individual’s lifestyle, food preferences and goals.
4. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?
Coaching clients: Reversing decades of yo-yo dieting. Reshaping mindsets about food, teaching people that with the right macronutrient equation they can eat the foods they love and reach their goals.
Coaching fitness professionals: They are fully capable of implementing nutrition into their existing business, and their clients need them to provide accurate knowledge about nutrition. They can learn and understand how to use proper nutrition coaching techniques to give their clients an overall transformation program.
5. What’s on your to-do list?
I’m in the process of completing an online course for fitness professionals to incorporate nutrition into their fitness programs. The House Macros nutrition coaching method can be tailor-made to any style of exercise. Yoga, Zumba, and even CrossFit can use this highly effective, simple coaching system to help their clients reach their unique personal goals in and out of the gym.
6. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your life that you haven’t yet?
Freeing people of the fear that eating the foods they love is going to make them overweight or hold them back from reaching their goals. You can eat a burger with the bun and still be OK.
7. If you could change one thing about the fitness industry, what would it be?
That the gap between nutrition and fitness would be non-existent.
I want every fitness professional to understand that they are the first person someone goes to for nutrition advice. They need to be educated in order to provide sound information to help stop yo-yo dieting.
8. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
- I was an 8-year competitive cheerleader who became an all-American wrestler at Napa High School.
- I was in the Army for three years. I was an IT specialist and I switched over to photojournalism. I was deployed to Kirkuk, Iraq in 2010-2011.
- I am a single mom of two beautiful daughters and a domestic violence survivor!
9. What was your childhood ambition?
I always wanted to become the first woman Navy SEAL.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
In Greece with my family soaking in the sun, exploring and eating great food!