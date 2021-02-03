Napa Valley 10 Questions: Whitney Macdonald: 'Be our (Napa Valley) guest'

7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

I definitely have a checklist of things I want to do such as visit Longyearbyen and Puerto Williams, the northern and southernmost towns on earth. I’d like to swim in Silfra fissure where you can touch North America and Europe at once. Most importantly, I just want to make a beneficial impact on the world around me.

8. If you could change one thing about the travel industry, what would it be?

I’m passionate about sustainable travel. It’s important that the industry acknowledge the global impact we have in asking people to travel from near and far to visit us.

On a smaller scale, I’m excited about how technology is making it easier to be more sustainable. For instance, our new digital itineraries at the Napa Valley Welcome Center eliminate the need for so much paper while putting great information in the palm of our visitors’ hands.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I bake my own bread every week. I also keep a jar of pasta water in my fridge just in case I need to thicken a sauce or something.