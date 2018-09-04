Jordan Felling, founder and creative director of The Pollinate Brand, described her company as “a creative studio with a niche for producing events that give back.”
Rooted in Napa Valley, “our innovative hive is brimming with a tribe of creatives ranging from event producers to PR pros whose shared focus is to raise ideas and inspire brand memory,” she said.
“All of my professional experience has been focused on giving and advocacy for people and projects that are about doing good for the greater good,” she added.
“When I launched Pollinate, I knew that I wanted to wake up as an artist every day and focus my energies on projects where giving is the mission.”
1. What was your first job?
A dollhouse workshop, Lake Forest, Ill. It was like Santa Claus’ studio, we learned how to wire a house with electricity on a one-inch scale!
2. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Global diplomat – I have always wanted to work abroad on behalf of an U.S. aid organization or non-profit NGO.
Not try: Anything to do with the industry of killing of animals for food.
3. How did you get into this industry?
From 2006 to 2012, I worked for Oxbow School, where I am an alumna.
From there, I studied printmaking and art history at Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore, MD. When I joined the staff in 2006, I rooted myself in Rockridge, Oakland.
In 2013, I spent a year volunteering with Project Color Corps and Creative Growth, both in Oakland, and was recruited to work with Yves Behar and fuseproject, a brilliant industrial design studio in San Francisco’s Dogpatch design district.
(In) 2015, I moved to Napa (joining) Garen Staglin as his executive assistant.
With Garen’s blessing I departed in 2016 to launch Pollinate. I worked for one year at Cadet Beer & Wine Bar and all my cash tips as a business savings account—when I founded Pollinate, I was able to self-fund this project.
4. What is the biggest challenge your industry has faced?
Encouraging creativity. I worry that with a monopoly with event vendors, and an approved “Napa Look” that local brand communications and events will start to all look the same.
Pollinate goes out of our way to find artists and makers to collaborate with so that each event has it’s own fingerprint; brands can feel good with something custom made by hand just for them.
5. If you could change one thing about your business/industry, what would it be?
For Pollinate, I am eager to design/create beyond Napa Valley.
As I look to 2019, I hope to manifest a long-distance project with a brand that wants to work and play in Napa and needs Pollinate to play host.
6. What’s on your to-do list?
MUCH MORE TRAVEL.
My boyfriend is from Germany. We travel together well. I always look forward to escaping on adventures with him – beyond our weekend excursions to Bolinas—perhaps a sailing adventure in the Greek Islands?
MAKING ART.
I recently combed through all my prints and drawings and created a “must cut, paste, draw” pile that I have freed up for collage, and monoprinting.
7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
I would like to be more language fluent, sign language and develop my German or Spanish – speaking skills.
8. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?
Poet Tracy K. Smith.
Michelle Obama.
Artist Louise Bourgeois.
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I am a mayonnaise addict. We recently adopted chickens, which has only made my aioli experiments more dangerous.
You can take the girl out of the Midwest, but you cannot take the Midwestern spirit out of this girl!
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
Eating dozens and dozens of oysters and drinking copious amounts of Champagne with my late father, James A. Felling.