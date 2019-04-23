Debbie Stevens certainly has one of the more unusual jobs in Napa: she’s a worm farmer.
Stevens owns Worm Endings Unlimited, which supplies vermicompost and worm tea.
Vermicompost is a pesticide-free fertilizer made by worms. Worm “tea” is made from vermicompost and water and used as fertilizer.
Stevens said she first got interested in worms in 1999.
“I was living in a condo and didn’t like throwing out all my kitchen garbage,” she said.
Stevens went to a workshop about how worms can be used to make compost, “and thought it was the most disgusting thing ever,” she admitted.
However, “Two weeks later I had my own worms and I haven’t stopped since.”
“I like being in the dirt with the worms,” she said.
“I’m still amazed at how they eat kitchen garbage and turn it into beautiful brown soil. And there’s no chemicals involved. It’s 100 percent organic.”
1. What’s a common misconception about worm farming?
That they will stink. The truth is, if you do it properly, it smells like fresh compost. If it stinks, something’s really wrong.
2. How many worms do you have in your worm farm?
One pound of worms is a thousand worms. I must have 40 to 60 pounds of worms right now.
3. What is the cost?
$30 a pound.
4. You said you don’t sell worms to just anybody. You vet your clients. Why?
I don’t want people to buy them if they’re not ready. In fact I’ve talked a few people out of buying them. I’ll tell them, why don’t you do a little more research and see if it will fit your lifestyle and then come back. I’m big on the education part.
5. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?
Explaining the benefits of worm farming. My business is important for our environment and soil health.
6. How popular is worm farming?
There is an international worm conference every year held in North Carolina. It’s a bunch of worm heads. We’ve been three times. It’s really, really interesting.
7. What’s one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
Travel to Lithuania to visit family and travel throughout Europe.
8. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?
Charles Darwin, (worm expert) Mary Appelhoff and writer Michael Pollan.
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
(I’ve been) ringing handbells with my English handbell choir for 32 years.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
Vacationing in our RV with my husband and dogs, preferably near water.