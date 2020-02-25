10 Questions: Called to serve in Napa

3. What was your first job?

I worked on my family’s farm, cleaning stalls, feeding animals, driving horses (with wagons), and doing vineyard work in Bradley, Calif.

4. How did you get into your work?

I worked as an agriculturalist, and lived in both East and West Africa, as a volunteer church worker doing sustainable agricultural development. I was inspired by the clergy that I met, especially in South Sudan, and how they were making a big impact in their communities.

5. What is the biggest challenge your “industry” has faced?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In the last couple decades, Christian denominations have seen their numbers decline sharply in Western countries.

However, at the same time, Christianity is flourishing and growing in the developing world. I think the challenge of our time for Christians is to authentically live as Jesus called us to live, in love and service to others, not worrying about the numbers of people in our pews, but rather the way we express God’s love, acceptance, and hope in the world.

6. What’s the biggest misconception you get about being a priest?