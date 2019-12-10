Over his 30-year career, Jim “Bear” Dyke, Jr. has consulted with Fortune 100 and 500 companies, trade associations, public policy makers and helped manage numerous national and state political campaigns.
Dyke has worked on five presidential campaigns and served as communications adviser to President George W. Bush.
Dyke began his career in Washington, D.C., as a Senate parking lot attendant. In short order, he parlayed a stint as assistant brewmeister at Capital City Brewing Company into a lobbying position at the Beer Institute.
In 2005 while establishing Jim Dyke and Associates, Dyke by chance met winemaker Gustavo Gonzalez at the Off The Record bar in Washington, D.C., and the dream of Mira Winery began to take shape. In 2009, the duo sourced their first grapes and in 2012 Mira went to market.
Dyke and his family moved from Charleston, South Carolina to the Napa Valley in 2017.
“I grew up in the south,” said Dyke. “If you told me five years ago I would be living in California I would have slapped you. But the Napa Valley is the most incredible place on earth. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
1. What was your childhood ambition?
I always loved politics and wanted to be White House Press Secretary.
2. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?
Jesus, Arthur Ashe and Ernest Hemingway.
3. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Professional tennis player.
Not try: Pizza maker (I would eat it all).
4. What’s the worst job you ever had?
You have free articles remaining.
I don’t think there is such a thing as a bad job because you learn so much from each experience. But in the toughest category I worked for a construction crew in Arkansas one summer during college building box culverts for a future freeway. I enjoyed the work but it was so hot you were soaking wet by 10 a.m.
5. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?
Mira uses exceptional fruit to make exceptional wine through a natural process that takes extra time. It’s difficult for us and I suspect other small producers to communicate what that really means for the wine and the consumer.
6. What’s on your to-do list?
We just opened our new winery and hospitality house just south of the town of Yountville where we have started our first harvest and are doing tastings and tours for guests. There are a ton of things that need to be done to make sure that the wine and the experience meet our standards so the list is long and diverse.
7. Who do you most admire in the business world?
Samuel Truett Cathy, founder of Chick-fil-A.
8. If you could change one thing about the wine industry, what would it be?
Honesty. If the label says Napa Valley it should be with 100 percent grapes from the Napa Valley. If wineries are using “products” to make their wine, the consumer should be aware.
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I summited Mt. Rainier. Not an incredible feat for some but I don’t think most people view me as a mountain climber.
10. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
Get elected governor of California as a Republican.