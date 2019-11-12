Anyone who’s crossed the Napa Valley Vine Trail pedestrian bridge – the one located between Wine Country and Trower avenues – can thank Jeremy Sill.
Sill, of RSA+ of Napa, was the project manager and civil engineer of the bridge and section of the trail.
Sill said he’s proud of the project. So is someone else: his 8-year-old son.
“He was certain that I built that path and bridge for him,” said Sill.
The truth is, “I did. I built it for him and everybody else.”
1. What was your childhood ambition?
I was a sports nut as a young child and loved tracking statistics. I watched sports on TV while most kids were watching cartoons. I really loved playing basketball growing up and wanted to be a basketball player but somewhere around middle school/high school I had to face the realization that I probably wasn’t going to make it.
2. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?
- My mother who passed away when I was younger after a long battle with ALS.
- My wife so she can meet my mother.
- Robin Williams (I think he would be a great dinner guest with my other two above).
3. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Traveling food blogger/reviewer
Not try: Porta-potty cleaner
4. What was your first job?
My first real job was working at a movie theater. I started out doing tickets and snack bar and then ended up being the projectionist, which was fun. We got to screen all the movies before they were released to the public. The first new Star Wars (episode 1) that was released in 1999 was one of the best ones to see before the general public.
5. How did you get into this industry?
I always enjoyed math and problem solving. My first semester in college I took an intro to engineering class and was exposed to the various types of engineering disciplines and then chose to pursue civil engineering and never looked back.
6. What is the biggest challenge your industry has faced?
Besides the economic recession in 2007-2008, I would say getting engineers and other technicians to move to Napa to work in the industry due to the high cost of living.
Much of our current staff has/had ties to the area and is able to find housing. People who don’t have roots here and are looking to just move here find it difficult to afford.
7. Who do you most admire in the business world?
Walt Disney.
8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
I hope to raise our three kids (ages 8, 4 and 11 months) to enjoy life, respect people and the environment and to live productive contributing lives.
9. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?
The reliance on software to solve problems.
Don’t get me wrong — the software and technology we have now is great and produces fantastic products and makes things much more user friendly, but many programs for solving problems are a black box. And unless you know how to solve the problem you can’t manipulate them and don’t know if the answer coming out the other end is right or wrong.
10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
Me and a few of my friends used to own a bounce house rental company many years back. We were at the chef’s markets and did a lot of home rentals.