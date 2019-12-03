Robert Alvarez was born and raised in Napa, something that makes his job as barber/co-owner of The Executive Room in Napa that much more special.
“Nothing pleases me more than working in my hometown,” said Alvarez.
And he’s passionate about working with people — Alvarez sees folks from all walks of life come through the doors at the Executive Room.
“No two people are alike,” he said. “Every day is rewarding.”
1. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?
Cesar Chavez, Billy Bean, David Blaine.
2. What job would you like to try/not try?
I’d like to try bartending.
3. What was your first job and where was it?
Golden State Lumber in American Canyon.
4. How did you get into this industry?
Growing up with a single parent on a small income, going to the barber was never in the budget. My mom bought me clippers and said “cut your brother’s hair.”
Little by little, I got better and better before you know it, I was cutting everyone in the family. I loved it as a kid as much as I do now. I am first an artist by nature. I like creating and seeing the finished product.
5. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?
The biggest challenge is investing precious time in to green barbers (new barbers) and showing them the craft, and having them leave the shop. Loyalty is hard to come by in this industry.
6. What’s on your to do list?
To fill the fifth chair in the shop.
7. Who do you most admire in the business world?
Rob Dyrdek (entrepreneur, actor and former professional skateboarder).
8. What is one thing you would like to accomplish in your lifetime?
Travel to Europe.
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I love playing golf.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
Maui.