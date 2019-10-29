Patrick Gleeson has not one, but two jobs.
First, he’s a real estate agent for Strong & Hayden Commercial Real Estate. Second, he’s also a business consultant to the Peter A. & Vernice H. Gasser Foundation.
“My business partner, Joe Fischer, introduced me to the Gasser Foundation about five years ago when the South Napa Century Center was being built out,” Gleeson explained.
“I worked on the real estate development projects for the Foundation,” he said, and during that same time he connected with Strong & Hayden.
Today, “I split my time between those two fine institutions,” he said.
1. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?
Justin Meyer, co-founder Silver Oak Cellars, Robin Williams, Pope Francis.
2. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Smoke jumper.
Not try: Plumber or president of the United States.
3. What was your first job?
My first job was a summer job in Oakville. I was 7 or 8 years old and I was hired by a local family to weed their extensive yard and gardens. I was earning a whopping 10 cents/hour.
After working five straight days, I was given my walking papers (yes, I was fired) for lying under a shady hedge and whistling when I should have been working.
I had worked for two hours that day and my supervisor cut me a check for 20 cents and sent me packing.
4. What is the biggest challenge your industry has faced?
Napa is an incredible place to live but it can be very expensive. The cost of construction and commercial buildouts can be a real challenge for many small- and medium-sized businesses.
The growth of Napa is amazing but it has forced some local businesses out of the market. Sticker shock is a real issue.
5. What’s on your to-do list?
The transition on the home front is adjusting to being empty nesters.
We (recently dropped off) our youngest son Liam at the University of Washington where he will be studying mechanical engineering. Our oldest son, Cole, is in his last year at Cal Poly studying finance.
I love our boys to pieces but I am looking forward to a quiet house, a clean house, a refrigerator full of food and having our schedules back.
6. Who do you most admire in the business world?
My mentor was Justin Meyer. He was an incredible man and friend.
At a very young age, Justin took me under his tutelage – he modeled hard work, respect for others, the importance of working as a team when the team is made up of diverse individuals, the importance of humor in all that we do, the importance of empowering, challenging and supporting every person in your organization from the lowest paid staff to the senior staff.
He used to tell me, “keep your head down, work hard and take care of others and life will work out.”
Justin was always humbled by the success of Silver Oak Cellars that he and his partner Ray Duncan created. I love the Silver Oak success story.
7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
I would love to be fortunate enough to open my own Donor Advised Fund at the Napa Valley Community Foundation. I think the world of the NVCF and I hope to give more back to the nonprofits in our community.
8. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?
Too much posturing. Not enough humility, grace or humor.
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I am the youngest of seven children and all of us children paid their own way through Justin-Siena and for our college education.
More importantly, I am truly blessed to have six incredible siblings that I love and call my best friends. Nicely done, mom and dad.
10. What was your childhood ambition?
I wanted to play cornerback for the San Francisco 49ers.