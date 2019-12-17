According to Foodshed’s website, Napa native and son of Italian immigrants, Giovanni Guerrera began working in his parents’ pizzeria, Sam’s House of Pizza, (on Jefferson Street) as soon as he was big enough to roll out dough.
After graduating from Justin-Siena High School, he began managing the operation, but wouldn’t decide to fully dedicate himself to his culinary calling until years later.
That moment came in 2001 when Guerrera formed a business partnership with his old high school classmate Sean Pramuk to buy Uva Trattoria and transform it into a popular dining and entertainment destination.
After a successful eight-year run, Guerrera and Pramuk sold the business to take a break, travel, get new inspiration, and in Guerrera’s case, realize a long-held dream of moving his family to Italy for a few years and living overseas.
Giovanni conceived of starting a teaching kitchen while living and working in Italy as a sous chef at the American Academy in Rome from 2010-2012.
As an instructor at Alice Waters’ Rome Sustainable Food Project, Giovanni worked alongside Chez Panisse-trained chefs, as well as dozens of interns and volunteers, to prepare meals based on locally sourced, seasonal ingredients, and was inspired by the results.
The idea for Foodshed took root while he taught at the Food Project, and is very much inspired by its mission to “remake institutional dining with a fresh perspective – emphasizing sustainable gastronomy, nutritional balance, intelligent eating, and conscious consumption.”
1. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?
(Writer) Paddy Chayefsky, Kurt Vonnegut, (singer songwriter) Frank Black.
2. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: neurochemistry.
Not try: Trump’s hairdresser.
3. What was your first job?
Washing dishes for Gerhard’s sausage in downtown Napa. I think there’s an antique store in the location now.
4. What’s the worst job you ever had?
While living in Los Angeles, I did some “extras” work on film sets.
People would say, “It’s great, you get paid to do nothing!” They wouldn’t let you sneak a book on set, you had to wait silently for your turn. Eight hours of waiting and five minutes of filming. Mind numbing. I realized I’d rather get paid to do something.
5. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?
We started off with kind of a different model, so I guess the challenge has been to make that work.
Promoting the take-away aspect, a pizza menu with fixed toppings and no substitutions, selling cold dinners to be finished in people’s homes as well as creating a teaching kitchen. Adaptation has been the key.
We started with a formal internship program that has morphed into more of a work-based learning model where we employ a number of high school students. For most of them, we’re their first job. There’s no formal classroom- style culinary training, but simply put, the more ambition the student presents the more we reward and advance.
Our goal is to have managers play to their strengths, get them to step out of their comfort zone and cross-train as much as possible. It’s great to see the transformations.
As a result, I think we’ve got the best mix of pros and newbies that we’ve ever had. A crew that really cares about the product and experience.
The challenge is paying for it.
Our labor cost for the last two years has averaged 50 percent. That means half of every dollar spent goes directly to our employees. The model simply costs more to maintain. The true challenge is paying for everything else with the other 50 percent.
6. What’s on your to-do list?
To travel more with my wife and kids.
7. Who do you most admire in the business world?
My parents have always had great business sense. I’m lucky to be able to turn to them for sage advice.
8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
There are some creative writing projects that I’d like to complete.
9. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?
I wish that our industry could better pressure agencies to grant legal working status to undocumented workers.
Instead of state or federal agencies threatening to deport workers or penalize small business, I’d like to see them spend the same money on offering the resources to make any hard working individual a legal resident.
10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
After getting my BA in philosophy, I worked in mental health for three years as a counselor. It was an extremely challenging, enlightening and humbling experience, realizing just how fragile we are as humans.
