10 Questions: Leader of the pack: Manning leads Phillips Elementary School through thick and thin

I have a new smart watch that reminds me to breathe throughout the day. This is a valuable addition to my to-do list.

7. Who do you most admire in the business world?

As part of his philanthropic work, Andrew Carnegie created the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. This legacy lives on and I have benefited from it personally as I am preparing to attend my fourth Carnegie Foundation Summit focused on improvement science in education.

8. If you could change one thing about the teaching industry, what would it be?

My experience has taught me that there is so much that we have in common as public schools and school districts throughout the country, yet we are only loosely connected to one another and do not always create space to learn from one another given the demands of our daily lives.

I would love to be part of creating a system that allows us to learn more quickly from one another’s success and accelerate student learning.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?