10 Questions: Leader of the pack: Manning leads Phillips Elementary School through thick and thin

What does a principal do when his school is shut down due to a global pandemic like coronavirus?
Pivot.
“I am working from home right now,” said Manning, the principal at Phillips Magnet Elementary School in Napa.
What does that include? To start, a daily online meeting with Napa Valley Unified School District management for a briefing from the superintendent, Manning said.
“Last week, I distributed homework packets to students at Phillips and I have been helping to distribute bagged breakfasts and lunches at American Canyon Middle School,” he said.
Manning said he’s taking it day by day.
“We are in this together, and we will get through it together!”
1. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Anthropologist.
Not try: Any job that would require me to work in a very confined space.
2. What was your first job?
I started my first job a week after I turned 16 as a busser at the Old Spaghetti Factory in downtown Sacramento. It was a great first job to have.
3. How did you get into teaching?
I worked as a substitute teacher when I first started graduate school because I could work flexible days.
I fell in love with teaching and was offered a long-term sub position and then an internship as a beginning teacher. I have been in education ever since.
4. What made you fall in love with teaching?
I loved the impact that I was able to have on students and developing the relationships with students and families and seeing their learning take shape. I could feel the difference I could make. It felt like I was part of a bigger, more important line of work than I had been previously.
5. What recommendations do you have for parents who are now teaching their children at home during this pandemic?
My advice is to do your best to provide a consistent learning environment for students. Following a schedule with at-home learning can help provide needed structure at this time for your child.
In addition to the learning resources available on the NVUSD website, parents can also find coping resources for families that are very helpful at this time for both parents and children.
6. What’s on your to-do list?
I have a new smart watch that reminds me to breathe throughout the day. This is a valuable addition to my to-do list.
7. Who do you most admire in the business world?
As part of his philanthropic work, Andrew Carnegie created the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. This legacy lives on and I have benefited from it personally as I am preparing to attend my fourth Carnegie Foundation Summit focused on improvement science in education.
8. If you could change one thing about the teaching industry, what would it be?
My experience has taught me that there is so much that we have in common as public schools and school districts throughout the country, yet we are only loosely connected to one another and do not always create space to learn from one another given the demands of our daily lives.
I would love to be part of creating a system that allows us to learn more quickly from one another’s success and accelerate student learning.
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
Before I became a teacher, I was a licensed stockbroker at an online brokerage firm for two and a half years after I graduated from college.
10. What was your childhood ambition?
I acquired a love of travel at a young age. My childhood ambition was to visit as many places in the world as possible, immersing myself in different cultures and landscapes.
Editor’s note: this interview was conducted before the COVID-19 outbreak. Some parts of this profile were updated this week.
Principal Manning can be reached at: mmanning@nvusd.org. Phillips Magnet Elementary School is located at 1210 Shetler Ave. The NVUSD offers other learning resources for the community at: nvusd.org/coronavirus
