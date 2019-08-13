The medical profession runs in her family, said Cuiping Zhan.
“When I was a little girl, I worked in the family pharmacy in China,” said Zhan. “But I was interested in acupuncture, so I went to school and also got tutoring, which is how acupuncturists are trained in China.”
After meeting and marrying her husband, Zhan moved to Napa in 1995.
She is the seventh generation in her family to practice acupuncture and treat with herbs.
Zhan said her specialties are pain management, women’s health, digestive issues and allergies.
1. What was your childhood ambition?
I wanted to be an air force pilot.
2. How did you get into the medical industry?
My uncle was a Chinese medical doctor. Since I was young, I watched him treat the family and that was started (my) interest.
3. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?
Insurance policies change all the time. Sometimes they pay, sometimes they don’t. I have to be on the phone a lot with insurance companies. It takes away from time with my patients.
4. If you could change one thing about your business, what would it be?
Medicare coverage for acupuncture for senior citizens.
5. What’s a common question you get about acupuncture?
People ask if acupuncture will treat neck, back (or) shoulder pain. Eighty percent of my patients are here for pain (but) we also treat for chronic internal problems.
6. How do people find you?
Word of mouth.
7. What do you charge?
The first consultation is $75; $100 per visit for acupuncture.
8. What other services do you offer?
We also do cupping and moxa, and we also have bio electrical therapy. And herbal mud therapy. And massage therapy.
9. What’s on your to-do list?
- Travel to north Europe.
- Sky diving.
- (Travel to) Egypt, Brazil and Africa.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
Hawaii. I love the weather there.