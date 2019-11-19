Susan Heiken said one of the best things about being a landscape architect is that “you are always learning something new.”
Her work is creative and includes problem solving, “which I like a lot,” she said.
Heiken has lived in Napa since 2002. She’s been with Studio 1515, a division of RSA+, since it opened about 18 months ago.
1. What was your first job?
(Working at the) lunch counter at Naturway Health Food Store in Belmont Shore, Calif. I was 15. I drank so much carrot juice I turned orange!
2. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: travel writer.
Not try: political lobbyist.
3. How did you get into the landscape architecture industry?
I graduated from UC Berkeley with a BA in Rhetoric (typically a pre-law degree). I worked my way through college at a popular restaurant in the San Francisco Financial District.
After graduating, I decided I did not want to go to law school and didn’t really know what I wanted to do.
I was recruited into the management program at the restaurant company I worked for. I spent my twenties in the fine dining world of San Francisco, with a brief stint in Palo Alto.
That eventually led me to the Napa Valley in the early ‘90s and my first garden.
I decided I had to switch paths. I went back to school at UC Berkeley Extension for landscape architecture and have never looked back.
4. What’s a common question you get when people find out you are a landscape architect?
“I need your help with my backyard.”
We do residential (projects) but the bulk of what we do is more large-scale projects.
5. What are some of the more memorable projects you’ve worked on in the past?
With my previous employer: the First Street streetscape renovation on First from Main to School Streets.
The very first project I ever worked on was the Union Square San Francisco redo; around 2000. That was exciting. It was a really complex project because it has a parking garage under it and there’s a big grade difference from one corner to the other.
6. What is the biggest challenge your industry has faced?
Hard to pick just one but I would say the cost of acquiring land and getting things built has had a domino effect across the board – fewer viable projects within the greater Bay Area; reduced and constrained landscape spaces; tighter budgets; staffing challenges.
7. What’s on your to-do list?
Personally – get my kids through high school and settled into education/career paths that are good for them; travel a lot. They are 15 and 17.
Professionally – grow my business in Napa serving the local community and give back to the community by doing more with Kiwanis Club Napa.
8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
I would like to explore doing some kind of visual art form (painting, sculpture) when I have more time.
9. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?
The profession of landscape architecture is very broad and diverse. Because of that, people often don’t really know or understand what skills we bring to the table. Check out asla.org and click on “what is landscape architecture” if you are interested in knowing more.
10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I was a total late ‘70s hippie in high school and college. I wore Birkenstocks before they were cute!