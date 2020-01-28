Bob McTavish knows a thing or two about laundry. He should. McTavish and his wife Wendy own Spin Cycle Wash & Dry Napa. Located at 2233 Brown St., it backs up to the La Morenita market on Jefferson.
The couple owns three laundromats — the Napa “store” and two others in Santa Barbara.
In May 2019, he bought the Brown Street laundromat and has since spent $500,000 completely remodeling it.
But, “I won’t have to do any major replacements for 15 to 20 years,” said McTavish. “It’s built to last.”
McTavish lives in Albany but comes to Napa three times a week, he said.
1. What’s the biggest misconception about laundromats?
That they’re always dingy, dirty and out of order. Not mine.
2. You’ve also helped build more than 500 laundromats in Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada and California. What’s a common question you get about owning a laundromat business?
“What’s the return on investment?”
The typical store, if run correctly, will return 25 to 32 percent.
3. What do people ask after you tell them that?
“Where can I buy one?”
They’re hard to find. Most people that have a good store don’t sell.
4. What was your childhood ambition?
Get a real yellow Stingray bike.
5. How did you get into this business?
I worked part-time for an appliance company in Santa Barbara while in high school. I learned how to repair appliances during my employment. I took that experience and applied for a job with a national coin laundry company. I worked my way up to vice president.
6. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?
- Cost of utilities.
- Cost of building fees, impact fees.
7. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?
The perception our service provides. Laundromats have always been known as dingy, dirty places. Most owners do not value their customer base. Their laundromats mirror their lack of concern for this issue.
8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
Running Western States 100 (a 100-mile run). I’ve tried six times but haven’t gotten a spot.
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I run a lot. I have completed many marathons/ultra-marathons over the last 10 years.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
Traveling the U.S. in our motor home.