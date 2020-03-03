10 Questions: Napa's Tovar captures the magic of weddings, and more

5. Who do you most admire in the business world?

Jasmine Star, (interior designer) Ashley Petrone and (wedding photographer) Dawn Charles are my biggest inspiration as business women.

6. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Raise a family, buy a home and travel the world.

7. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?

I would love if the creative community as a whole, and especially photographers, would be the most collaborative and supportive professional community.

8. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I enjoy singing, playing guitar and would like to get into song writing.

9. What was your childhood ambition?

Become a professional recording artist.

10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?

In Santorini, Greece with my husband and our dog, Milo.

Tovar can be reached at 619-764-8062 or hello@alytovar.com.

