10 Questions: Napa's Tovar captures the magic of weddings, and more

Photography has been a hobby and passion of Alyssa Tovar’s since high school, she said.
As time went by, Tovar began to do photo sessions for friends and family. Eventually, people began to ask her to shoot different events such as birthdays, Christmas photos, products and, ultimately, weddings.
“I quickly realized that capturing the most intimate moments of a couple’s big day was something I wanted to do as a career,” she said.
1. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?
(Singer-songwriter) Tori Kelly, (photographer) Jasmine Star and Julia Roberts.
2. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: I would love to try working for a small coffee shop as a barista.
Not try: I wouldn’t enjoy being a surgeon.
3. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?
Going from a photographer to a business owner. Obviously in starting a business, I spend so much time doing things other than taking photos.
4. What’s on your to-do list?
Finish website remodel, connect with other local creatives and edit my recent weddings.
5. Who do you most admire in the business world?
Jasmine Star, (interior designer) Ashley Petrone and (wedding photographer) Dawn Charles are my biggest inspiration as business women.
6. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
Raise a family, buy a home and travel the world.
7. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?
I would love if the creative community as a whole, and especially photographers, would be the most collaborative and supportive professional community.
8. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I enjoy singing, playing guitar and would like to get into song writing.
9. What was your childhood ambition?
Become a professional recording artist.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
In Santorini, Greece with my husband and our dog, Milo.
Tovar can be reached at 619-764-8062 or hello@alytovar.com.