Michael Rupprecht is a 20-year-old Napa Valley native with a dream “to do my part in saving the world.”
With that in mind, he created The Hero Foundation.
The Hero Foundation is a team of young adults from Napa County who work together for a better future by participating in service projects, fundraisers, activism, demonstrations, marches “and by projecting peace and love to all we meet,” he said.
Rupprecht is also a published author, musician, actor, and student of political science at Napa Valley College.
Along with his service work at The Hero Foundation, he has traveled with Outreach360 as a teacher in Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic and is also a council member of Teens Connect in Napa Valley.
1. What was your childhood ambition?
To save the world. As naive as it may sound, it has been my dream since as early as I can remember and I work to do just that in whatever way I can. Of course, it is a team effort, so I suppose to make it more specific, I would say that it is “to do my part in saving the world.” To this day, this is my life’s quest.
2. What was your first job?
Server at Three Twins Ice Cream in the Oxbow Public Market, downtown Napa.
3. What job would you like to try?
Try: I would like to try my hand at computer science for things like general computer engineering all the way to designing video games for companies like Nintendo.
4. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?
Jesus Christ, Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Mandela.
5. How did you come to start the Hero Foundation?
Looking back, I suppose how I got myself into this line of work was rather simple. The 2017 fires happened, so my friends and I wanted to take action. Hero Foundation was born from the fires and has been working for a world where all people can live with peace and love ever since.
6. What is the biggest challenge your nonprofit has faced?
I suppose getting the word out about our efforts and events. Sometimes our attendee numbers are lower than we would expect, which is a shame, but it hasn’t stopped us.
7. What’s on your to-do list?
Next up on our to-do list is to follow through with the beautification process and renaming of the Vintage Soccer Field in honor of Alaina Housley.
8. If you could change one thing about your nonprofit, what would it be?
I would want more people my age involved in nonprofit management. It doesn’t seem to be on anyone’s radar. In all seriousness, it is bigger than what the title, “nonprofit organization” conveys.
I don’t see The Hero Foundation as a simple organization or business. I see this as a team of people fighting for the good of all people. The same goes for every other nonprofit organization out there. This is a team effort.
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I have Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. It has been one of the greatest trials in my life, but I have not given in to it and I continue to use the strength I gained from the struggle towards my growth in life and work like this.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
Tahoe!