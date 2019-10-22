Jennifer Knight of Napa has worked as a voice actor for the past 10 years.
However, her professional life actually started in healthcare as an occupational therapist.
“But I’ve always loved using my voice and I maintained a steady sideline career as a singer,” in musical theatre and rock bands, Knight said.
After she got pregnant with her oldest daughter, Knight didn’t want to go back to her job as a therapist so she started training as a voice actor.
“I figured my singing experience would be applicable, and that VO (voice over work) could be a fun, flexible career option for a new mom,” she said.
“It was scary and uncomfortable starting over in my late 30s but I consider it one of the best choices I ever made.”
Today, she’s done work for Fisher-Price, eBay, Hasbro, Google, Nike, Sephora, Delta, Levi’s and many others.
The gig also runs in the family. Knight’s two children are voice actors as well.
1. What was your childhood ambition?
To be a singer/actor/dancer like the kids on the TV show “Fame.”
2. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?
Mr. Rogers, (author and activist) Marianne Williamson and Jesus so we can clear some things up.
3. What was your first job?
In Evansville, Indiana (where I grew up) I worked at a TCBY Yogurt shop where they paid me to be alone in a back room chopping up Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Snickers, etc. for the topping bar. I ate a fair amount of candy that summer.
4. What’s the worst job you ever had?
Telemarketing for a chimney sweep service. There was a lot of rejection.
5. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Writer.
Not try: Anything that requires technical precision or measuring. I’m an eye-baller. Not much for rulers, scales or applied mathematics.
6. What is the biggest challenge your industry has faced?
Like many industries, advances in technology have made breaking in more accessible, leading to an influx of competition and rate decline.
It’s also changed the way buyers access talent, i.e. via online marketplaces, versus exclusively through talent agencies, so certain players are scrambling to find longevity.
Also, with new media, i.e. streaming services, digital ads and social media, advertisers have so many choices. Ad budgets are shifting and we’re all trying to figure out fair rates for these new channels.
7. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?
Voice actors oftentimes work in a vacuum. We’re rarely privy to the details of a creative project, i.e. the music or visuals in advance of an audition, and sometimes even the final recording session.
Frequently we don’t get to see or hear a finished project. It’s not uncommon to work under an NDA (non-disclosure agreement), which limits sharing or even talking about our work. For me, it’s not as satisfying to be a cog in the wheel as opposed to a creative partner. I like being on a team.
8. What’s on your to-do list?
Mostly mundane work-from-home mompreneur stuff… meditate and exercise, re-pot a house plant, accounting, auditions, coordinating kid activities, grocery shopping, work on new songs for my band. (Shameless plug for my band, Mama Said: MamaSaidBand.com)
9. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
To rock a three-day work week. Or better yet, to unlock the secrets of a balanced lifestyle.
10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I’m an introvert.
I’m outgoing and I’m not at all shy or withdrawn—I even sing in a band! But I need downtime by myself in order to recharge. I definitely draw strength from being alone.