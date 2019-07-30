For the past almost 13 years, Elba Gonzalez-Mares has worked at Community Health Initiative Napa County, first as a certified application assistant and most recently as executive director.
Community Health Initiative (CHI) is a nonprofit corporation “dedicated to achieving 100 percent healthcare coverage for all of Napa County.”
In her more than dozen years with CHI, Gonzalez-Mares oversaw the expansion of CHI’s assistance services from exclusively children to include adults and seniors as well.
To date, “We’ve helped over 18,000 individuals enroll in health insurance and access the services they need,” she said.
“That feels good,” Gonzalez-Mares said. But, “It’s not just me. I’m just really thankful for everyone who helps — our funders and community partners. And my amazing team. It’s been a lot of hard work and dedication.”
1. What was your first job?
Honey Treat Yogurt, Coombs St. and Pearl St., behind the old bus station. Same building as Mervyn’s. It’s not there anymore.
2. How did you get into this industry?
As an undergrad at UC Davis I was an intern for research in the Public Health and Outreach Department. I worked for a principal investigator that was studying the barriers of access to services for low-income women throughout the Bay Area. I really enjoyed the data driven side of the research and the human contact portion.
3. What is the biggest challenge the health care industry has faced?
That families are struggling to afford their rent, children and families are food insecure, immigration and fear. Before we can help with health insurance, many times we have to address these concerns before talking about health coverage and access to care.
4. If you could change one thing about the health care industry, what would it be?
That it be more human centered, that it not be about the paperwork, your age, income or immigration status, that all children and their families have access to health care.
5. Who do you most admire in the business world?
Small business owners. I admire them the most. I don’t know them but we see them in our office how they are passionate about their work, they are trying to make it happen for themselves and their family.
6. What’s on your to-do list?
To hike Mt. Whitney, spend Christmas in Mexico for the first time in 17 years, try to become a jam expert (I have five fruit trees) and do a triathlon by 2020.
7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
To live abroad for a year or two.
8. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
That I lived in Madison, Wisconsin from age 1 to almost 6 years old.
9. What was your childhood ambition?
To work for the United Nations.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
The beaches of Oaxaca, Mexico.