Even though Jean-Baptiste Rivail’s background is in international law, international affairs (Academy of Vienna) and economics (École Supérieure de Commerce de Paris) his family heritage “clearly played a role in my career choice and in my approach to life.”
A native of southern France whose family ran hotels and restaurants, “It was in my veins,” Rivail said.
When offered the opportunity to develop brands internationally, “I could not resist,” he said.
Today, Rivail is general manager of Newton Vineyard, located in St. Helena.
French luxury brand LVMH is a major shareholder in the winery.
1. What was your childhood ambition?
I recall wanting be an orchestra conductor or an explorer, or a cook.
And to many extents, I sort of became all of that at the same time! Running a winery for me takes a bit of all of this – make sure your best talents play their best tune, let your instinct rule for some decisions (and be willing to develop, innovate, break some conventions) and be connected to your senses. I perfectly love this balanced mix.
2. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?
(Composer) Gioachino Rossini, Andy Warhol, and Peter Newton (founder of Newton Vineyard): three epicureans with a good dose of non-conformism, probably the recipe for a long and thrilling dinner.
3. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Mountain rescuer.
Not try: yoga teacher…. A bit of a stretch challenge for me!
4. What was your first job?
Export manager for Harmonia Mundi, a leading classical music producer and label, based in a beautiful old mansion surrounded by vineyards, in Arles, Provence.
You have free articles remaining.
5. What is the biggest challenge the wine industry has faced?
To understand that going green wasn’t just a fad or a marketing tool. When your product comes from the soil, it’s hard to understand why you wouldn’t do everything to respect that asset in the first place. I am glad this transformation is now happening.
6. What’s on your to-do list?
Finish the first phase of our winery remodeling (including Newton’s famous Pagoda), continue my vineyard redevelopments with highest sustainability standards in mind, keep relentlessly thinking of ways to help people discover the unique beauty of the Spring Mountain AVA.
7. Who do you most admire in the business world?
I would start with defining what I would admire: someone truly generous (who genuinely did something meaningful for the community), pioneered and excelled in a given business category, and did something that mattered.
Once these parameters are set, I realize I have been quite lucky to work with quite a few of such leaders – Bernard Coutaz, founder of Harmonia Mundi, who created a small empire but whose goal was to give back as much as he could to his employees and community, Bernard Peillon of Hennessy Cognac whose strategic thinking, tenacity and profound human values brought his company to new levels, or Margareth Henriquez, of Krug Champagne, whose vision, work ethic and generosity are second to none.
8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
My state of mind is to see the good things that life offers me. I am so perfectly happy in Napa, it is an everyday joy to see how beautiful this region is, and in this industry, surrounded by great, hardworking, inspired people, who keep striving for perfection – and emotion! If anything, my long-term dream would be to settle down in an old farmhouse of Southern Cote du Rhone and make my own wine there – and pass my passion along to my two boys.
9. If you could change one thing about the wine industry, what would it be?
I would want to find a way to make people less ceremonial about wine.
Many think the wine world is too complicated, inaccessible. Many people don’t dare to talk about how they feel about a specific wine. It is our duty to tell them their perceptions matter a lot, and you really don’t need to be a specialist with technical vocabulary to connect with wine and describe the emotions it triggers.
10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
That I am a certified skiing instructor? Or that I have a private pilot license, perhaps?
Check out the Register's Top Ten '10 Questions' profiles from 2019
Which 10 Question profiles got the most views in 2019? Check out these links to find out.
Chef's combination leads to success at Napa restaurant.
10 Questions: Every day is rewarding for Napa barber Alvarez
Longtime St. Helena resident makes his mark in the wine industry
Napa trainer creates 'House Macros' coaching system.
Napa Valley woman follows 'road map' to success with Clif company
American Canyon company owner bottles up business
There's no ending in sight for this Napa worm business.
From Brazil to Napa Valley: Isabel Freeman works as social media 'influencer'