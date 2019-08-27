In a previous Napa Valley Register interview, Don Shindle, general manager of The Westin Verasa Napa recalled how he’s been with the hotel since it opened on Sept. 18, 2008.
At the time, Shindle was a vice president the Westin Verasa’s original ownership group, Interwest, and was based in the Canadian city of Collingwood, Ontario, overseeing seven hotels in the U.S. and Canada.
“I actually was onsite here before we even broke ground,” Shindle said at the time. “We were way ahead of schedule and needed to get a general manager on board quickly. The management at Interwest suggested I move to Napa and take on that role, and I wasn’t going to argue with that!”
Schindle said he has no plans to move anywhere else.
“I’m never leaving, if I can help it,” he said. “We have found the perfect place, and even better, I haven’t had to shovel snow in over 10 years,” said the transplanted Canadian.
1. What was your childhood ambition?
Growing up in Canada most young adults play hockey as I did as well. However, my true ambition was to be a football player and my goal was to reach the Canadian Football League (CFL). I did not make the league as a player but did become a CFL position coach for six years.
2. What was your first job?
I was a dishwasher at a restaurant in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada.
3. What’s the worst job you ever had?
One summer during high school I worked for a scrap metal company. My job was to dismantle a newspaper printing press. It was heavy, dangerous work and we were filthy dirty at the end of each day from the ink in the printing press.
4. How did you get into the hospitality industry?
Somewhat by chance. During school and while working in restaurants, I joined a hotel in the banquet department and from there my career took off. The early part of my hotel career was in food and beverage and then I moved into other areas such as night audit, sales and rooms division. It was also necessary to relocate to new cities on a regular basis to gain new experiences.
5. What is the biggest challenge the hotel industry has faced?
Hotels face different challenges depending on location such as resorts (beach or ski) versus city center hotels or secondary markets.
Two key factors have always been weather conditions or natural disasters combined with state and federal regulations. In today’s market the largest challenge is finding and keeping engaged associates (employees) who now have numerous options.
6. What’s on your to-do list?
Professionally, my focus will be on maintaining our position in the market and preparing for our upcoming expansion of the hotel. At the same time, I want to maintain balance of life/work and spend time with my family traveling to Italy and France.
7. Who do you most admire in the business world?
I have a few critical mentors that I rely on heavily for my profession. It is important to have those people close to you where you can discuss ideas and thoughts with them for their experienced opinion.
Outside of my industry I truly admire Walt Disney who developed such amazing life experiences for millions of people with his creativity and drive.
8. If you could change one thing about the hotel industry, what would it be?
I would not change one thing in the hotel industry — it truly is the most amazing industry there is. It is unique and exciting every day. The people you meet, whether you work with them or they are guests, is one of the most rewarding components. Additionally, the opportunity to travel the globe is enhanced as part of this industry.
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
For 10 years, I was an Auxiliary Member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Whistler, BC.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
Napa is the place we have decided that will be our final spot. It is perfect—the place, the people and the lifestyle are outstanding. I would also want to go back and visit my wife’s family in Australia but still come back to Napa.