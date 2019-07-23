Aura M. Silva works as manager of care management for CARE Network – part of Community Outreach at Queen of the Valley Medical Center.
The CARE Network promotes independence in self-management of chronic conditions through home or office visits by nurses and social workers offering comprehensive support and care management services.
Regarding becoming a nurse, Silva said: “I have always had a calling to serve and be active in my community.”
“While at Napa Valley College, I had two good friends that became nurses. And when I heard about what they did I thought it would be something that I would love to do, and it has been so far.”
1. What was your first job?
My first official job was at the Vallejo Library on Springs Road. I did have a small job picking weeds from the sidewalk of a factory when I was about 10.
2. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Social work. I so respect this profession and get to work with some amazing social workers every day.
Not try: Teacher. I so admire their patience but could not do the job. My sister is a kinder teacher and she is awesome!
3. What is the biggest challenge the health care industry has faced?
The opioid epidemic, housing crisis and not enough resources to assist individuals with mental health needs.
4. If you could change one thing about the health care industry, what would it be?
Increase access to healthcare for all, especially for substance use and mental health treatment.
5. What’s a common misconception you get about being a nurse?
People don’t realize there are all types of nurses besides bedside nurses. There are (many) different ways you can use your nursing degree.
6. What’s your advice for someone who’s considering becoming a nurse?
If you have a passion for serving, it’s a good career. It needs to be a calling – something you are passionate about.
7. Who do you most admire in the business world?
I admire my uncle in Guatemala, Rodolfo, who owns a business that he has grown from the ground up and with this business he has given indigent women in Guatemala the ability to have their own business and care for their families.
8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
To get my master’s degree. (I’m) waiting for my four-year-old to be a little older.
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I have triplets that are 10: one boy and identical girls.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
Home with my family or on vacation with my family.