10 Questions: Simpson has an Uptown connection to Napa

Erica J. Simpson probably hears more live music and performances than almost anyone in Napa. That’s because Simpson is the executive director of the Uptown Theatre Napa.

Simpson said she’s been with the Uptown about three years. Before that, she worked at the Concord Pavilion.

When asked what makes the Uptown special, Simpson said, “The intimacy of the venue. And there really isn’t a bad seat in the house.”

1. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Detective.

Not try: High-rise window washer.

2. What’s the worst job you ever had?

Ticket taker at the Freak Show tent in Milwaukee at Summerfest (music festival). I actually liked it and asked for the position.

3. How did you get into this industry?

In 1996, a friend’s husband saw a job listing to launch a VIP program at the Concord Pavilion and faxed the application info to me. The rest is history.

4. What’s something you commonly hear when people find out you work for the Uptown?