10 Questions: Simpson has an Uptown connection to Napa

Erica J. Simpson probably hears more live music and performances than almost anyone in Napa. That’s because Simpson is the executive director of the Uptown Theatre Napa.
Simpson said she’s been with the Uptown about three years. Before that, she worked at the Concord Pavilion.
When asked what makes the Uptown special, Simpson said, “The intimacy of the venue. And there really isn’t a bad seat in the house.”
1. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Detective.
Not try: High-rise window washer.
2. What’s the worst job you ever had?
Ticket taker at the Freak Show tent in Milwaukee at Summerfest (music festival). I actually liked it and asked for the position.
3. How did you get into this industry?
In 1996, a friend’s husband saw a job listing to launch a VIP program at the Concord Pavilion and faxed the application info to me. The rest is history.
4. What’s something you commonly hear when people find out you work for the Uptown?
People usually tell me they used to come here when they were kids or got their first kiss at the Uptown.
You have free articles remaining.
We get a lot of people who comment on the sound. The sound is generally controlled by the artist. Most artists use their own production staffing, engineers and equipment so the sound is the way they want it to be.
5. Who has been one of your favorite performers at the Uptown?
Tower of Power. I love the new lead singer and it’s a really great show.
6. Who would be your dream act to book at the Uptown?
Pearl Jam. They’re one of my favorite bands. I guess I’m still a rebellious teenager at heart.
7. You’ve worked with many artists and performers at different venues. Who is one of the most remarkable?
Keith Richards. He’s just such an interesting character. We met at rehearsal for the Stones tour in 2005 in Toronto.
8. What is the biggest challenge your industry has faced?
Scalpers, security and public safety.
9. Who do you most admire in the business world?
Bill Graham. Shelley Lazar (founder of SLO Ticketing and a pioneer of premium ticketing and VIP programs)
10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I was once given the job of picking up Julia Child at the airport and driving her up to Mendocino. I gushed and chatted the whole two-hour drive and upon arrival she couldn’t get away from me fast enough. I still loved her though.
The Uptown is located at 1350 Third St. Simpson can be reached at erica@uptowntheatrenapa.com