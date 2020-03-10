10 Questions: St. Helena’s Newhart strives to make “positive change” via philanthropy

Improve transparency for all non-profit organizations, regardless of size, so that donors can trace their philanthropic investment from gift to action.

5. You’ve worked in hospital philanthropy for many years. What’s a common misconception you get about hospitals?

That hospitals are immensely wealthy organizations that have tons of resources.

The reality is that philanthropy makes the difference in just about every health care organization, because it provides (for) the margin of excellence.

6. What’s something that people might be surprised to know about St. Helena hospital?

That so many of our patients come from outside of Napa County. It depends on the service but (an estimated) half of our patients can travel for different services (such as) joint surgeries, heart procedures (and) cancer care.

7. If you had a magic wand and could change anything about St. Helena Hospital, what would you change?

Probably create better parking. We’re up on a hillside so sometimes parking can be a challenge. Unlimited funds would be great, but I tend to think in more practical terms.