10 Questions: St. Helena’s Newhart strives to make “positive change” via philanthropy

About 26 years ago, Glen Newhart “fell into” philanthropy — a career he’s discovered that can be both rewarding and fun at the same time.
“It feels good to make positive change,” said Newhart. But in addition to that, “Philanthropy should be fun,” he said. “If it’s not, you’re probably doing it wrong.”
Newhart has been president of the St. Helena Hospital Foundation since June 2019.
1. What was your childhood ambition?
As a child, I was fascinated by space travel and wrote a letter to NASA volunteering to be the youngest astronaut. They wrote back and thanked me for volunteering.
2. What was your first job?
Baker — my first teenage job in Pennsylvania. I started work at 5:30 in the morning and was single-handedly responsible for making up to 100 loaves of bread a day!
3. How did you get into philanthropy?
I’ve always had an interest in using my education (MBA) and business skills to help people. Philanthropy offered the perfect opportunity to help make a difference in peoples’ lives.
4. If you could change one thing about the nonprofit industry, what would it be?
Improve transparency for all non-profit organizations, regardless of size, so that donors can trace their philanthropic investment from gift to action.
You have free articles remaining.
5. You’ve worked in hospital philanthropy for many years. What’s a common misconception you get about hospitals?
That hospitals are immensely wealthy organizations that have tons of resources.
The reality is that philanthropy makes the difference in just about every health care organization, because it provides (for) the margin of excellence.
6. What’s something that people might be surprised to know about St. Helena hospital?
That so many of our patients come from outside of Napa County. It depends on the service but (an estimated) half of our patients can travel for different services (such as) joint surgeries, heart procedures (and) cancer care.
7. If you had a magic wand and could change anything about St. Helena Hospital, what would you change?
Probably create better parking. We’re up on a hillside so sometimes parking can be a challenge. Unlimited funds would be great, but I tend to think in more practical terms.
8. What’s on your to-do list?
I love to ski in Patagonia. I’m not an expert skier, but it’s hard not have a smile on your face the whole time you’re on the slopes. It clears the mind and nothing beats the sound of your skis on the snow.
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
That I’ve been a vegetarian since birth.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
I love the Napa Valley, but if I had to pick another place to be at this very moment, it would be Sydney, Australia.
Newhart can be reached at glen.newhart@ah.org or 707-963-6208.