Some people wouldn’t choose to work with teenagers. Too unpredictable. Too much chaos.
Not Jessica Zepeda.
She’s the new program director of Teens Connect in Napa. The nonprofit supports the mental health and wellness of teens in Napa County.
Zepeda said she thrives on the energy and activity around teens. She also likes how authentic they are.
“Teens are teens, they aren’t trying to be anything other than a teenager.”
“They keep me on my toes,” she said. “I really enjoy that part.”
When working with this age group, every day is different, said Zepeda.
“I never know what’s going to come my way when you work with teenagers. I like the unpredictability of it.”
1. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?
- My mom. She passed away 13 years ago and I miss her company, cooking and conversations.
- Michelle Obama, for so many reasons! She is a huge inspiration to me. As a former school counselor, I appreciate her support and understanding of the role that a school counselor plays in the lives of students and how much they are needed at every school.
- Ellen DeGeneres because she is super funny. But also because she is one of the most giving and caring famous people trying to make a difference in the world and I really admire her for using her fame in positive ways.
2. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: I would like to try broadcast journalism for a travel channel. Brooke Burke from “Wild On!” was/is my idol and I wish I could do what she did and travel the world while filming the experiences.
Not try: I would not want to try being a chef. I barely like to cook for myself, let alone having to cook for a restaurant full of people! It would be a total nightmare!
3. What was your first job?
My first job ever was working for a local Napa artist in her art studio. She had a greeting card and magnet business and I assembled the cards/magnets and fulfilled customer orders. I worked there all through high school and my first summer home from college.
4. How did you get into this business?
I always knew that I wanted to help others. There have been many people in my life who have helped me get to where I am today and I wanted to do the same for the young people who are trying to find their place in the world.
I obtained my master’s degree in counseling from Sonoma State and have been working as a school counselor for the last five years.
I became familiar with Teens Connect because I know the executive director (Jeni Olsen).
We have also worked together the last few years, bringing the Youth Mental Health First Aid training to Napa, where I have trained over 90 local teens in the certification course.
With the growth of Teens Connect and the programs that it offers, the non-profit was able to add a full-time program director to its staff and that’s where I came in.
5. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?
Lack of funding for school-based student support services. There is not enough money in the school district’s budget for counselors, social workers, therapists, etc. And ultimately it is the students who are suffering the most, with teachers not falling too far behind.
6. What’s on your to-do list?
Travel to as many different places in the world as possible. I also want to own my own home. I want to help as many people as I can while also adopting as many rescue dogs as humanly possible.
7. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?
I would want to make it possible for every school to have the necessary support services for its students. Including school counselors, social workers, nurses, librarians and other support staff.
8. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
Probably that I wished I could dance like Jennifer Lopez. I wouldn’t mind looking like her either!
9. What was your childhood ambition?
I wanted to be a dolphin trainer at Marine World (now Six Flags) in Vallejo.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
If I could be anywhere right now it would be on this small island in Indonesia called Gili Air, strolling along the beach collecting seashells.