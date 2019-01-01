According to Ruben Perez, owner/head coach of Crush Fitness Napa & St. Helena, if he could change one thing about the fitness industry it would be “the perception that you need to be in shape to start,” he said.
That’s not so.
“We have all started somewhere and are here to help,” said Perez.
The Napa gym is located at 55 Enterprise Court, unit 6.
1. What was your childhood ambition?
I wanted to be a professional baseball player.
2. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?
I would love to have dinner with Gary Vaynerchuk, Steph Curry and Dwayne Johnson.
3. What was your first job?
My first job was when I was 14. I was a bagger in Marin County at Woodlands Market.
4. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: I would love to be an orthopedic surgeon for a day.
Not try: I’m willing to try any job, once.
5. How did you get into this industry?
I played sports my whole life (and) I knew I wanted to be around the fitness/sports industry.
6. What’s on your to-do list?
For business, it’s to help my clients reach their goals.
Personal — travel and give myself a little more free time than I have in the past.
7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
I would love to have a family and provide for them.
8. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I was not ever the “big” kid. I grew 5 inches after high school and became the big kid.
9. What’s new at your business?
We have started a class for the 50-plus community called “Legends.” It’s Tuesday and Thursday at 7 a.m. We help develop mobility, balance, strength and coordination. I believe the 50-plus age group is neglected with programs to help with movement and making everyday life easier.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
Right where I am.
I love my gym community and Napa.