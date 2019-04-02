Carey Shirley said there’s one misconception about massage she’d like to change: that it’s “just” a luxury that should be enjoyed only on occasion.
“If everybody received a massage even once a month on a regular basis they would be surprised at how much better they feel,” Shirley said.
“Just like brushing your teeth or exercising, you need to do these things on a regular basis in order to reap the benefits.”
Shirley, the owner of Carey’s Massage Therapy, has been a certified massage therapist for nine years.
1. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?
- Willie Nelson.
- Elvis.
- My great grandmother, who was an amazing healer.
2. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Labor and delivery nurse or doula.
Not try: Window washer on high-rise buildings.
3. What was your first job?
Busser at Elmer’s Pancake House. It was located on Solano where the Red Hen is now located.
4. Who do you most admire in the business world?
Oprah Winfrey.
5. How did you get into the massage business?
I started meditating on a pretty regular basis back in 2009 to help deal with life stressers. At that time, I started playing around with ideas of what I wanted to be when I grew up.
My kids were getting to a point where they didn’t need me quite as much. I was wondering what to do outside of the home.
Then one day my kindergarten best friend said she was going to massage school and it hit me. Why didn’t I think of that?
The rest is history!
6. What is the biggest challenge your industry has faced?
Probably one of the biggest challenges would be the massage “parlors” out there that offer illegal services and the assumption that all legitimate massage businesses are this way.
7. What’s on your to-do list?
To expand and incorporate other businesses to complement massage.
I am currently working with Uplifted Fitness and recommending my clients use them for their fitness goals. Personal Fit Cuisine is who we recommend for your healthy prepared food as well. So just adding more to the mix and being the total package for health and wellness.
Partnering with someone who can offer yoga and meditation would be a great addition.
8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
To take a whole summer and drive across the country with no particular itinerary. Just go with the flow and see where the road takes me!
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I am a direct descendant of Anne Boone, Daniel Boone’s sister.
10. What was your childhood ambition?
First of all, I always wanted to be a mom. That was the biggest dream and I accomplished that, so way to go Carey!
I also had dreams of being a country music singer. Not sure how that would ever have happened since I was always petrified to sing in front of anybody.