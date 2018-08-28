Julie Poteet Robertson’s business, IN the Moment Creative Services, offers a wide range of services — from experience/event/portrait photography to graphic design, event creative services (chalkboards, signage and invitation design), illustration/rendering, brand environment design and strategic creative marketing.
Poteet Robertson said she especially enjoys creating graphic photography — a process where she turns her photography into graphic artwork using her computer.
“It’s a digital technique to create artwork,” she explained. “It’s kind of a merging of all my skill sets. It gets me working with brands in a unique and interesting way.”
1. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?
Georgia O’Keeffe – betting she was a pistol, Anthony Bourdain, another pistol and well-traveled world humanist, and gratuitously, Gerard Butler... serious lifelong crush.
2. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: I am curiously fascinated by cake decorating.
Not try: Accounting. I have a creative brain and am eternally grateful for those types I hire to support me in those capacities, because numbers create anxiety in my brain.
3. What was your childhood ambition?
I have always loved horses, so maybe being a cowgirl.
4. What was your first job?
I worked in a floral shop in Denver... I still love that distinct fresh smell of a florist shop.
5. How did you get into this business?
Once I discovered art in junior high school, I was hooked, but I was overwhelmed at the idea of how I might make money doing it. I ended up as a nanny in Vail before realizing that I really belonged in art school.
My creative career has taken me from San Diego designing signage, to Boulder designing retail spaces and sporting venues, to Denver designing art installations, to Chicago designing McDonald’s restaurants and to San Francisco where I designed national programs for Visa. I chose a freelance design career 16 years ago to give myself some freedom to care for my daughter.
I now freelance for the wine industry at a creative marketing agency on Mare Island (Affinity Creative Group) and every so often for (wine professionals) Andrea and John Robinson.
I have also been creating my own artwork inspired by the years I have spent here in our sensory Napa Valley. I create art for people’s homes and for wineries and produce custom branded wine club gifts and products for local wineries.
6. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?
I would have to say the fires. While it was a coming together of our amazing community, it has certainly been a force to overcome.
7. What’s on your to-do list?
I am working to launch my art website to reach a larger global community of wine lovers (INtheMomentWineCountryArt.com) and I am poised to expand my B2B art business into Sonoma, Paso (Robles) and other wine regions.
8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
I have always been inspired to encourage young artists. Everything in this world requires design and/or creative problem-solving.
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I haven’t done it in years, but I really love to fly fish. I don’t care so much if I actually catch a fish ironically, but I really love feeling the energy of the river standing there in waders, and being perfectly present in having to figure out what insects are hatching on the river so as to know what to bait my line with. I suppose it would be classified as an active meditation.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
Diving in Roatan off the coast of Honduras. It is an amazing world that so few get to experience.