101922-nvr-biz-mollys_merged

Molly’s Angels names interim leader

The board of directors of Molly’s Angels announced that Olivia Dodd has been named as interim executive director of the organization, following the departure of former Executive Director Julia Orr.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Dodd brings with her over 13 years of experience in executive leadership and business management, said a news release.

Among her experiences with long-established nonprofits in Napa Valley, Dodd spent seven years as president and CEO of Arts Council Napa Valley where she led the establishment of several new core programs. She has most recently been consulting with businesses and nonprofit organizations to advance their operations.

“I am honored to help the team at Molly’s Angels during this critical transition period. The organization has been making an increasingly significant impact for seniors in our community and it is an incredible opportunity to serve this work and help prepare for their next visionary leader,” said Dodd.

“We are excited to have an experienced leader like Olivia take the reins at this time. Her expertise will be invaluable to both the day-to-day operations of Molly’s Angels as well as helping the board select our next permanent executive director,” said Andrea Stover, co-chair of the board at Molly’s Angels.

Molly’s Angels has been serving seniors in Napa County since 1999.

Leadership Napa Valley announces board of directors and Class 35

Leadership Napa Valley (LNV) announced its 2022-2023 board of directors. The executive committee includes President Molly Rattigan (Class 31), deputy city manager, city of Napa; Vice President Jessica Penman (Class 32), president and CEO, Truckee Chamber of Commerce; Secretary Natalie Griffin Scott (Class 32), development director, Napa Humane; Treasurer Katarina Mezeiova (Class 31), director of finance, the Westin Verasa Napa; and Past President Danielle Barreca (Class 29), Hedgerow Property Management.

The board welcomes new members Miryam Chae (Class 31), Hess Persson Estates; Kristin Miller (Class 26), corporate social responsibility consultant; Isly San Pedro (34), retired; Chuck Dell’Ario (Class 34), attorney; Cristian Maldonado (Class 34), Trini’s Catering.

Class 35 began Sept. 9 and includes:

Mimi Adams, operations manager, Napa Farmers Market

Erica Ahmann Smithies, public works director, city of American Canyon

Natalie Aliga, vice president & community relations Bay Area market manager, Citi Bank

Bruce Barge, principal Bruce, Barge Coaching and Consulting

Janette Brooks, VP lead fiduciary officer, Wells Fargo Private Bank

Jen Cantrell, staff service analyst II, county of Napa Health & Human Services Agency

Alison Christianson, realtor, Keller Williams Napa Valley

Harold Collins, nursing coordinator, Napa State Hospital

Stephen Corley, principal, SA Corley & Co

Emily Darlington, early learning programs manager, First 5 Napa County

Kelly Engel, financial advisor, Morgan Stanley

Alberto Esqueda, senior program planner – administrator, NVTA

Amanda Frances Fisher, director of resource development, Boys and Girls Club

Liz Habkirk, assistant city manager, city of Napa

Ervin Hechavarria, realtor, Coldwell Banker

Benjamin Horne, deputy director, Union Square Alliance

Kecia Lind, deputy district attorney, Napa County District Attorney’s Office

Jenny Lockwood, business office manager, Aegis of Napa

Donald Maiden, lieutenant, Napa Sheriff’s Office

Wahu Oseso, pharmacy intern, Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacy

Josephine Palacios, financial advisor, Edward Jones

Jesse Ramer, member relations and education manager, Napa Valley Vintners

Heather Ruiz, director of human resources, city of Napa

Jonathan Schellin, procurement & program specialist, city of Benicia

Hayden Sims, events and membership manager, Calistoga Chamber of Commerce

Stephanie Solberg, principal, SCS Consulting

Ryan Stetins, owner, Compline Restaurant and Wine Bar

Brian Voynick, performance marketing manager, Global CRM, Uber, Inc.

Etta Williams, director of advancement, Blue Oak School

Pablo Zatarain, executive director, Napa Fair Housing

Silverado Resort and Spa names new director of marketing

Silverado Resort and Spa named Coleen Reardon as its new director of marketing. Prior to joining Silverado Resort, Reardon was with Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah.

According to Todd Shallan, vice president and managing director of Silverado Resort and Spa, Reardon oversees all marketing initiatives including branding, strategic planning, sponsorships, public relations, social media, content creation, web, digital and mobile platforms.

“We are thrilled to have Coleen join our team,” said Shallan. “Her expertise will be invaluable as we focus on enhancing this landmark property and positioning it as Napa Valley’s premier destination with dynamic programming, innovative technology and fresh design.”

Prior to joining the team at Silverado Resort and Spa, Reardon was Deer Valley Resort’s vice president of marketing. She worked at Deer Valley for 28 years, climbing the corporate ranks from communications manager to vice president of marketing — a role in which, in addition to marketing initiatives, she oversaw the resort’s events department, monitoring coordination and production when Deer Valley was a venue for the 2002 Olympic Winter Games.