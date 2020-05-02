14-unit townhouse project breaks ground on Foster Road south Napa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The former home to radio station KVYN/KVON is soon to be transformed into 14, 3-story, 2-bedroom townhomes.

Now named Broadcast Park, the development is sponsored by Tusker Corporation, a property management company based in San Francisco.

It is located at 1124 Foster Road.

The project has been designed by ian birchall + associates, an award-winning architectural firm and will be constructed under the direction of Mortise Construction Management.

According to Ian Birchall AIA RIBA, lead designer for the project, the homes will have spacious contemporary interiors, private patio gardens, 2-car parking and “an urban-agricultural exterior aesthetic”.

A relatively unique feature of the townhomes is the use of metal framed Structural Insulated Panels, or SIPS. These prefabricated wall, floor and roof panels will provide exceptionally high insulation values for the buildings, resulting in low utility bills for the owners. Exterior cladding is non-combustible fiber-cement siding, boards and battens.

Seeing a beneficial “recycling opportunity” Tusker Corporation offered the existing broadcast studio to Napa Fire Department as a training opportunity.