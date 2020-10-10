 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A ‘CP’ kind of Halloween: Napa nonprofit thrift store offers Halloween cornucopia

A ‘CP’ kind of Halloween: Napa nonprofit thrift store offers Halloween cornucopia

{{featured_button_text}}

Minnie Mouse, Elsa from “Frozen," Buzz Lightyear, Sherlock Holmes, and Spiderman with a built-in six-pack.

Such are just a few of the dozens upon dozens of Halloween costumes currently for sale at Community Projects, Napa’s nonprofit thrift store.

“We always get a bunch of Halloween,” said Community Projects staffer Juana Equihua. This year, because of reduced hours as a result of COVID-19, fewer Halloween donations have been donated. However, Community Projects had plenty of inventory in reserves.

The store, known by locals as 'CP', recently pulled out 50 to 60 bins of Halloween costumes and decorations for sale, said Equihua.

On Friday several racks were packed with get-ups galore, including costumes from the Disney Store and other specialty retailers.

Sasha Goldenstein and his friend Haley Hollander perused the racks in search of their own dress-up fun.

Goldenstein said he’s planning multiple outfits for Oct. 31.

“I’m going to be three different things: Snow White, a pirate and the Queen of Hearts," he said. 

Goldenstein said he’s a regular at the downtown Napa thrift store. “The options are phenomenal,” he said.

“And the prices,” said Hollander.

“I mean, this is 25 cents!” Goldenstein exclaimed, showing off a faux Captain Hook hook hand. Next, he was in search of a pirate hat.

The best part about shopping at CP is “the opportunity to find something out of the blue,” he said.

Equihua said many customers these days are in search of Halloween and fall-themed knickknacks and décor.

The most popular alter-egos include superheroes such as Spiderman, Batman or any Marvel Comics character. For adults, any kind of scary mask is a best seller.

Other shoppers like to build a costume around vintage clothing, such as clothing and jewelry to make an 80s themed outfit.

Shoppers can find dress-up supplies throughout the store, she pointed out, “not just in the Halloween area.”

Prices for costumes at CP range from about $3 to $10. For example, a Disney store Minnie Mouse outfit, in very good condition, was $6.

“With everything going on right now,” CP is a good option for anyone celebrating Halloween on a budget, said Equihua.

Decorations and accessories and party supplies range from 25 cents to $20. Recently “we sold an animatronic witch for $20,” she said.

Following county public health guidelines, CP only allows a certain number of people inside at a time. Masks are required and the dressing rooms are closed.

Community Projects is currently open Thursday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations are accepted on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Purchases are limited to debit and credit card payments.

Info: 715 Franklin St., Napa, Calif., 94559, 707- 226-7585.

Watch now: Getting spooked at Napa's Spirit Halloween Store

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Adopt a Pet | Halloween kittens
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Halloween kittens

  • Updated

Meet Junior Mint, Peppermint Pattie, Butterfinger, Baby Ruth and Candy Corn. These babies have just turned 4 weeks old and they will be ready for adoption right around Halloween.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to set up a good homeschool environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News