A ‘CP’ kind of Halloween: Napa nonprofit thrift store offers Halloween cornucopia

“I mean, this is 25 cents!” Goldenstein exclaimed, showing off a faux Captain Hook hook hand. Next, he was in search of a pirate hat.

The best part about shopping at CP is “the opportunity to find something out of the blue,” he said.

Equihua said many customers these days are in search of Halloween and fall-themed knickknacks and décor.

The most popular alter-egos include superheroes such as Spiderman, Batman or any Marvel Comics character. For adults, any kind of scary mask is a best seller.

Other shoppers like to build a costume around vintage clothing, such as clothing and jewelry to make an 80s themed outfit.

Shoppers can find dress-up supplies throughout the store, she pointed out, “not just in the Halloween area.”

Prices for costumes at CP range from about $3 to $10. For example, a Disney store Minnie Mouse outfit, in very good condition, was $6.

“With everything going on right now,” CP is a good option for anyone celebrating Halloween on a budget, said Equihua.

Decorations and accessories and party supplies range from 25 cents to $20. Recently “we sold an animatronic witch for $20,” she said.