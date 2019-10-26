A spa day may seem like a special-occasion-only event. But for members of Blue Water Day Spa in downtown Napa, being pampered with a massage or facial is something to enjoy every month.
Blue Water Day Spa, located at 1763 Second St., offers massage therapy, wraps, facials, couple’s packages, waxing, and nail treatments. Clients who sign up for spa membership receive their favorite treatment each month at a 20 percent discount.
The spa is co-owned by Kimberly McMaster and Veronica Samora.
“We are a small, boutique location, with local flair,” McMaster said. “You’re welcomed into our space with original exposed wood details and soothing colors of teal and gold, waterfalls, herbal scents of lemongrass, eucalyptus and rosemary along with the soothing sounds of harp and Native American flutes.”
McMaster is a fifth-generation Napan. Samora is originally from Colorado and came to Napa after service in the Navy as an EMT.
Both women graduated from the National Holistic Institute nearly 20 years ago and have worked in high-end day spas, resorts, and health retreats throughout California. The pair met while working as massage therapists at a Napa Valley resort in 2008.
They began operating their own spa after purchasing Napa Massage & Skincare in 2012. At the time, the spa was located on First Street, on the second floor of a 1920 Craftsman-style home, turned commercial space.
In 2017, McMaster and Samora decided to open a second spa location in South Lake Tahoe. That same year, they changed the name of their business to Blue Water Day Spa.
In January of this year, the spa relocated to Second Street in a charming shingled building that dates to 1883. The new space can accommodate eight guests at a time, with two couples’ rooms and four single-treatment rooms.
The First Street location was a shared space, and McMaster said having an entire building to themselves was a big motivator for the move. The new location not only provides more room, but it also offers a private outdoor space where clients can unwind.
“Our outdoor seating area is a peaceful place to relax before and after your treatment, with a book, or friends,” McMaster said. “Our upstairs treatment rooms include couples’ spaces as well as individual treatment rooms. While downstairs you’ll find our retail boutique filled with great gift ideas, and amazing skincare lines.”
Blue Water Day Spa prides itself on having some of the highest staff education standards in the local spa industry, McMaster said.
Their massage therapists have each received a minimum of 750 hours of educational training, she said.
“We only hire from specific (massage) schools,” McMaster said.
The California Massage Therapy Council (CAMTC), which is a voluntary state certification program, requires 500 hours of educational training at an approved school.
Because massage certification is voluntary in California, people who choose not to certify must comply with local requirements for massage permits. To obtain a permit in Napa, applicants must possess a diploma or certificate from a recognized school and provide proof of 70 hours of educational training.
McMaster said they decided to operate their own business because they saw a need for a spa where employee training and support was as high a priority as the needs of clients.
You have free articles remaining.
“Napa was lacking space that took those foundations into account while providing a price point that worked with everyone’s budget,” McMaster said.
Blue Water’s massage staff specialize in Deep Tissue, Swedish, and Sports massage, as well as Trigger Point, Pregnancy and Craniosacral therapy, which uses gentle pressure to relieve compression in the bones of the head, lower back, and spinal column.
At Blue Water Day Spa, a 90-minute Swedish massage costs $135, and a 90-minute Deep Tissue massage is $145.
Swedish massage is one of their most popular treatments, McMaster said. Clients with a spa membership can receive a 90-minute Swedish massage once a month for $108, or an hour-long Swedish massage for $76.
There are no sign-up costs for membership, and clients can receive the same discount at both of the Napa and South Lake Tahoe locations, McMaster said. Members also get 20 percent off any additional services each month and a 10 percent discount on products.
In addition to membership, Blue Water Day Spa offers locals’ discounts and monthly specials, which are frequently promoted on the business’s Facebook page.
Estheticians at the spa, who perform skin care and nail services, use cruelty-free, organic products without any of the harsh toxins found in other beauty products, McMaster said.
One of the skincare lines used at Blue Water Day Spa is from a company called FarmHouse Fresh, which offers “farm to spa” products that are all certified organic or use up to 100 percent naturally derived ingredients. FarmHouse Fresh also operates a ranch that includes a sanctuary for animal rescues.
“Everything we do is as clean as you can find within our industry, never harming animals or our environment,” McMaster said.
This past January, when the spa opened on Second Street, it also launched a selection of CBD-based treatments. Studies show that CBD can be beneficial for relieving joint and muscle pain and reducing inflammation.
CBD, or cannabinoids, is a chemical compound found in marijuana and hemp. CBD is a different compound than THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), which is the chemical that produces marijuana’s psychological effects.
Using a CBD product does not get a person high, but it can still offer relaxation, McMaster said.
Client feedback for these new treatments has been positive, McMaster said. Clients have reported feeling like a “limp noodle” after a CBD Signature Massage, and others have told her it has “helped tremendously” with their arthritis symptoms.
The spa’s CBD services range from massages and facials to wraps and pedicures.
One of the spa’s other popular treatments is a 90-minute massage known as “The Ritual,” which uses Napa River rocks and basalt stones to “melt away” stress, McMaster said.
“Our Warm Stone Ritual includes healing scents of citrus, sandalwood, and rosemary to help center the treatment, quiet the mind, while the healing warm stones relax muscles and ease tension,” she said.
Blue Water Day Spa is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. The spa accepts reservations as well as same-day appointments.