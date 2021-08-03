A 'Fresh Start': Napa small business owner has entrepreneurship, organization, in her DNA

“It just takes time. I’m starting one now — it’s an artist’s house — that I could be in for a long time. They’re beautiful things but they’re everywhere so we have to tear down and figure out what’s most valuable or you can’t identify the things you really love when there’s too much. “

Payne said she usually works alone, but sometimes hires a friend or a sibling—she has two—to help.

The biggest challenge Payne said she’s found is in booking her time properly. The best part is “the satisfaction of the client when it’s all done. I think the husband’s reaction is usually the best, because they’ve been thinking ‘why are we spending money on this?’ but they say ‘wow, I didn’t think it could like this, and usually they want me to come back for more. It’s awesome and I get to build a relationships with my clients.”

Payne said she always knew she’d go into business, having watched her mother, who’s a realtor, and her father who’s a contractor, though she didn’t imagine it would be organizing other people’s stuff.

“I probably get a lot of my independence and business skills from my mom,” she said. “I think that is my niche for now.”

This works great for Aaron, and Payne’s other clients.