A green thumb inherited from her grandfather: Riza Plants thrives in downtown Napa

“In the colder months, days are shorter. Both the number of hours of light in the day and the intensity of the sun’s rays are not as great as in the spring and summer. It is important to move your plants closer to a window. That way they take in as much sunlight as possible.”

A plant owner should also consider how much time they can devote to maintenance.

Piombo said another factor in plant health is humidity.

“A plant owner should try to mimic the species’ native environments as much as possible. You may want to invest in a humidifier if you buy ferns, calatheas, monsteras, and philodendrons. Try grouping these plants together in the same room as the humidifier.”

Piombo also recommends putting a tray of pebbles in a saucer under a plant. This naturally creates humidity.

Piombo said customers with questions should consult her or a staff member at Riza Plants. A simple talk can become a hands-on lesson.