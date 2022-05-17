A&J Vineyard Supply marks 20 years of service to Napa County growers

Calistoga-based business, A&J Vineyard Supply, this month marks its 20th anniversary providing vineyard trellis and maintenance supplies to Napa grape growers and beyond, said a news release.

“It’s been a crazy ride; through drought, fires, the market crash of 2008, global trade and commodities markets unrest, COVID-19 and the resulting supply chain interruptions — somehow we’re still standing and still smiling” said Co-owner and Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Di Battista.

Jennifer (Little) Di Battista, a St. Helena native, and husband Augusto Di Battista, born and raised in a small town near Rome, Italy, started the business in May 2002 in a tin shed on the property in St. Helena now known as Inglewood Village.

As a young adult, Augusto Di Battista spent more than 10 years working in Italy in the television production industry; first with a mobile troupe specializing in high profile sporting events, and later with Canale 5 to produce a highly rated evening talk show, said the release.

But agriculture has always been a part of his roots. He recalls a childhood spent on his family’s farmstead with fondness but also as hard work.

“My parents did everything they could on the land” Augusto Di Battista said. “They grew grapes and made wine, they grew wheat and made flour, they grew and canned tomatoes,” which would later be turned into his mother’s famous pasta sauce”

“I can still remember my mom cutting the wheat with a scythe for hours at harvest time — that was tough!”

And everyone was expected to participate. “My father would have my sister and I gather willow branches from around the property to tie the vines or mound up dirt around potato plants in the garden. Sometimes I just wanted to play instead of help, but I was always glad I did when it was time to eat those potatoes,” he laughed.

After meeting Augusto Di Battista in the states four years earlier while he was on holiday, Jennifer Di Battista joined Augusto in Italy in 1994 after finishing a degree in communications at UC Santa Barbara. They were married a year later.

Although deeply tied to his Italian heritage, Augusto Di Battista said he always had an “American spirit” and love of all things new and innovative. So, when Jennifer Di Battista’s father (Cliff Little) called the couple in Italy towards the end of 1996, advising that there was a possible job opportunity for Augusto Augusto Di Battista in California wine country, he jumped at it.

Jennifer Di Battista, on the other hand, wasn’t so sure.

“I really loved living in Italy,” she said. “I feel the way about the ‘old’ things in Italy that Augusto feels about the ‘new’ things in the U.S. But in retrospect, it was definitely the right move for us.”

Her father had been instrumental in pioneering the application of trellis systems to wine grape vineyards in Northern California in the early 90s and was opening a supply store with a partner after having worked on the sales side of the industry with other similar companies.

The Di Battistas moved back to St. Helena in January 1997, with Augusto Di Battista running the supply yard and Jennifer Di Battista eventually joining in to run the office.

“We spent the next 5 years learning everything we could about the product lines and about running a small business” recalled Jennifer Di Battista.

“It was a lot of trial and error, but eventually we figured it out. I think that experience helped us weather some of the challenges that would come later on.”

In late 2000, however, her father dissolved the partnership and went back to his true calling as a salesman.

Augusto and Jennifer Di Battista tried out a few other occupations but none of them seemed to satisfy. “I think we both have entrepreneurial instincts and realized quickly that we enjoy both the challenge and flexibility of working for ourselves” recalled Jennifer Di Battista.

“We also really liked the idea of having a physical storefront and missed the relationships we had begun to establish with growers and vendors. So, we decided to go for it on our own and the rest is history.”

They started off small, in that tin building with an office trailer and just a few pallets of steel stakes and wood posts.

But with a strong work ethic and hands-on approach, A&J (Augusto & Jennifer) Vineyard Supply has grown into an industry-leading trellis supplier, offering a complete line of vineyard development and maintenance products world-wide, said the release.

After 15+ years in St. Helena, the business moved in 2018 to its current location just North of Castello di Amorosa near Calistoga.

They are Associate Members of both the Napa Grape Growers Association and the Napa County Farm Bureau.

While their reach has now expanded well outside the Valley, the couple says it’s still those local relationships that they treasure most.

“We have been lucky to hire some really great, long-term employees” confirmed Augusto Di Battista.

“Even though our business has grown, we are still a relatively small group, so it’s become like a family. I think our local customers sense that and feel comfortable coming in for whatever they might need. Sometimes they don’t need anything, but they still stop by for a chat … or an espresso! After 20 years, that’s still the best part.”

Info: aj-vineyardsupply.com, 707 963-5354, 1192 Maple Lane, Building A, Calistoga, CA 94515.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 707-256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com