Inspired by the owner's own memories of growing up on a farm, Sweet Blossom Company hand makes a wide variety of gentle, aromatic fruit and herb goats’ milk soaps and lotions, beeswax candles and more for customers throughout Napa Valley and beyond.
Owner Juanita Ramos, who runs the business from her Napa home, said the soaps and lotions are particularly in demand.
“The goat’s milk in the soaps and lotions creates a mild foam that does not strip skin of its natural moisture. It’s perfect for dry skin, including areas affected by eczema,” said Ramos.
Ramos, who also creates whipped sugar scrubs and shaving creams, said all of the scents are tied to memories of her past.
“I grew up on a farm in Winters where my family had ranches and grew almonds and apricots. In high school, I’d cut and dry apricots to sell at the Davis Farmers Market,” said Ramos.
Today, Ramos offers products with scents from pear to spearmint and eucalyptus at the St. Helena and Napa Farmers Markets. Sweet Blossom Company products can also be found at several local stores, including Oakville Grocery, Fivetown Grocery at Vista Collina, and Wunder Boutique + Salon in downtown Napa.
Ramos said she has built her business from the farmers markets.
“When I see people there, I get the opportunity to sit and talk. You make a connection. That’s my passion. I like to spend time with people, get to know people, and learn from people,” said Ramos.
Designed at home
In 2011, Ramos started Sweet Blossom Company as a hobby in the studio of her home. At the time, she had just moved from Napa to Kirkland, Washington.
She began with soaps and candles, looking to create a unique product.
“The company is named after the bees in the apricot blossoms I used to see as a kid,” said Ramos.
During her five years in Washington, Ramos refined her recipes. She also located wholesale suppliers for goats’ milk, olive oil, honey, beeswax, and essential oils.
In 2016, Ramos returned to Napa. After a friend suggested she “take the leap of faith,” she got her first business license in 2017.
Ramos said her scents include fig, lavender, honey and oatmeal, pomegranate, orange, pink grapefruit, and peach.
“Pear is my number one seller right now. Last year, it was fig. I also create a special holiday-inspired candle collection (with) Kentucky Bourbon, Sandalwood and Vanilla, Christmas Spice, and Balsam Fir. (The last one) smells like a fresh-cut Christmas tree. In addition, around the holidays, I make a pumpkin spice candle,” said Ramos.
Ramos also creates several specially-scented products, like English rose lotion for Mother’s Day and a gardenia candle for a local hotel.
Ramos said the ingredients make her products stand out.
“In the honey and oatmeal soap, the oats act as an exfoliant. I grind them very fine. They fall to the bottom so they rub gently against the skin,” said Ramos.
Ramos said the beeswax in her candles is bleached, “not traditional yellow.”
“People don’t really like to have that yellow in their house. White is neutral, so it goes with everything,” said Ramos.
The creation process
Ramos is the only worker of Sweet Blossom Company.
“I make everything fresh every week. I want the stores to have my products on the shelves as soon as possible,” said Ramos.
Ramos said the creation process differs for each item.
“For candles, the first step is to set the wicks into jars. Then I put the beeswax in a 50 gallon vat. It takes four hours to melt. Next, I scent the wax and pour it into jars as the jars stand in a water bath. The jars cool for a whole day. On the following day, I cut the wicks. I also put lids and labels on the jars,” said Ramos.
Ramos said she then delivers the candles, along with other items, in Tupperware bins to local stores.
Barry Dinsmore, director of operations at Oakville Grocery, said Sweet Blossom Company products are a good fit because they are artisanal, high quality, and “enjoyed by customers from all over the world.”
Dinsmore said he found out about Sweet Blossom Company products from Ramos’ stand at the Napa Farmers Market.
“She had such spirit and energy, and her products were so great. They really last a long time. The essences carry from product to product,” said Dinsmore.
Mackenzie Rupp, chef de cuisine at Vista Collina, said Ramos’ whipped sugar scrub “has kind of a cult following.”
“They’re super concentrated. You don’t have to use a lot of it. Once customers use it, they don’t go back to anything else,” said Rupp.
Gary Thompson, a Sweet Blossom Company customer who lives in Napa, said he found out about Ramos’ products through mutual friends.
“We’re actually neighbors as well. I love what she creates. The scents are amazing. I admire anybody who pursues their passion in these times. Juanita is a great example. She goes above and beyond in the quality of her products,” said Thompson.
Monica Carlos, another Sweet Blossom Company customer who lives in Napa, said she appreciates Ramos’ kind and thoughtful nature.
“She’s so personable and so friendly. I always stop to see her at the Napa Farmers Market. I buy her products for everyone from my niece to my friends,” said Carlos.
Ramos said she is happy she got a business license.
“At first, it was intimidating to go to the farmers markets. I found that if I wanted people to know about my products, I had to go out there and talk to complete strangers,” said Ramos.
Ramos said being “a bit of an extrovert” helped a lot.
“I love stories, gathering information, and asking people about fun ways people use my products. For example, there’s a woman who buys my soaps and puts them under her car seat. The heat of the day (warms the soaps and) her car smells like her favorite scent, pomegranate,” said Ramos.
Ramos said another key to her success is supporting other vendors.
“At the farmers markets, it takes a family to keep a business going. I feel like we are a family,” said Ramos.
Ramos said the other vendors taught her how to have fun.
“Now I direct people to other vendors’ stands and they send people to me. I encourage anybody who wants to follow their dream to try it,” said Ramos.
For more information, Ramos can be reached at juanita@sweetblossomcompany.com.
