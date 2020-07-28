A mix of new and old found at Napa consignment shop

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For new business owner Katie O’Brien, Consign & Design in Napa is more than just a store to shop for new and used clothing and furnishings – it’s also a community building place.

The 48-year-old wife, mother and former teacher said she bought the 15-year-old shop at 1220 Trancas St. on May 1, stepping for the first time into the world of retail.

“I was a teacher in San Francisco, teaching first, and fourth grades and middle school for 14 years,” she said. “Then, in 2016 we — my husband, Dion Gengler and our 5-year-old son, James and I, all moved to Napa.”

O’Brien said she wanted to be a stay-at-home mom, which she did for three years, until last fall, when she started working in the Napa Valley Unified School District’s adult education center. She then left to take over Consign & Design.

“I love second-hand shopping. Always have,” she said. “I was in here one day in January, and chatting with the owners, and at one point overheard them talking about selling, and so we started talking about that.”

O’Brien took ownership May 1 and reopened the store May 23, she said.