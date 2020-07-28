A mix of new and old found at Napa consignment shop

For new business owner Katie O’Brien, Consign & Design in Napa is more than just a store to shop for new and used clothing and furnishings – it’s also a community building place.
The 48-year-old wife, mother and former teacher said she bought the 15-year-old shop at 1220 Trancas St. on May 1, stepping for the first time into the world of retail.
“I was a teacher in San Francisco, teaching first, and fourth grades and middle school for 14 years,” she said. “Then, in 2016 we — my husband, Dion Gengler and our 5-year-old son, James and I, all moved to Napa.”
O’Brien said she wanted to be a stay-at-home mom, which she did for three years, until last fall, when she started working in the Napa Valley Unified School District’s adult education center. She then left to take over Consign & Design.
“I love second-hand shopping. Always have,” she said. “I was in here one day in January, and chatting with the owners, and at one point overheard them talking about selling, and so we started talking about that.”
O’Brien took ownership May 1 and reopened the store May 23, she said.
Operating the store allows her the flexibility with her time to be the kind of involved parent she wants to be, she said. But, there’s more to it than that.
“I love meeting people and chatting,” she said. “So, all things considered, with the world coming apart, this is a great thing for me.”
This is likely the best part of O’Brien’s new endeavor, she said.
“We were new to Napa, and didn’t know anybody when we got here,” she said. “It’s been a lot of work to build a social life. I like talking with people – which was the best part of teaching for me.”
The store’s regular customers are still coming in, and O’Brien gets to meet new people that way.
“They’re very loyal, and we’re meeting and that’s nice,” she said.
The shop carries consigned and new items including clothing for women, men and children, maternity, jewelry, home furnishings, decor and furniture.
As it did under previous owner Kathie Ritchie, Consign & Design also carries women’s and men’s shoes, and accessories. O’Brien added kids’ clothes, she said.
“I’m excited about the children’s section,” she said. “I’m part of the Napa Moms group, and it’s been great having their support. They help with social media, bring in items, and they’re customers, too, and they provide emotional support, as well.”
Most of the new items tend to be furniture, and “there’s lots of wall art, also,” she said.
The store has not been affected by COVID-19 pandemic-related re-closures, and all appropriate precautions and safety measures are in place for shoppers, and staff, she said.
“We’ve been busy, but we’re never really busy all at once,” she said. “But we do require masks, and have signs up saying so, and there’s hand sanitizer all around the store.”
Not that the pandemic has not presented challenges. It definitely has, she said.
“COVID-19 is a challenge,” she said. “My son is 5½ and he’s home and I’ve had to manage his care and social life while being here and that’s been a challenge.”
For Napa native and seven-year veteran store employee Emma Reeves, the constantly changing inventory is one of the best parts of the job.
“I love it,” she said. “I never know what’s going to come in, and we’re always finding treasures. But the best part is the community created between the consignors and my new boss, my old boss and my colleagues. We all keep in touch. We’re all like a little family, with my customers as well. After 7 years, I can ask people when they come in about their families. It’s about relationships built.”
To bring clothes for consignment: 4-20 cleaned and pressed items can be left at a time by appointment from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. For larger items, send a picture.
“It’s a mix of items — new and consigned — and we keep clothing items for 60 days,” O’Brien said. “We have a new store every 60 days. You never know what you’re going to find. If you’re looking for a particular item, you could find it, if you’re not, you could be surprised by finding some treasure you didn’t know you needed.”
Editor’s note: The entrance to the store was damaged last week when a car crashed into the front of the building but O’Brien says she will reopen at the beginning of August.
