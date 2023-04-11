Pedro Noyola said serendipity led to his becoming a small business owner.

Until just a few years ago, he had spent most of his career in the software industry traveling, away from his wife and family five days a week.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic “opened my eyes to how much life I would have been missing while running through airport terminals,” he wrote.

“I left that life and after a period of reflection, I was determined to build a company where I could balance work and family,” said Noyola.

“I searched high and low for a new opportunity and found an amazing company in transition and in need of new leadership. I was able to acquire this company from the person who founded it and have fallen in love with the wine industry.”

Balanced Business Group provides “technology-enabled bookkeeping services for small and midsize businesses.”

“As a number-crunching, bean-counting, systems geek, the business is incredibly fascinating!”

Wineries have to be able to track a dollar from the time it is planted in the ground to the time it is poured and sipped, said Noyola.

“That’s an exceptionally difficult task. But that’s exactly what we do. We help wineries become as confident about their finances as they are about their wine blends, and it is profoundly fulfilling.”

1. What was your childhood ambition?

I wanted to be a corporate attorney. I’m not sure where I got that idea from. I probably saw an episode of Matlock or LA Law.

2. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: I’d love to try to be a cheesy lounge singer. Can I sing? Oh no. But do I have any shame? Oh no. I’d love to get on stage and do my best Neil Diamond impersonation night after night.

Not try: I was a busboy for a weekend. That was the hardest job I’ve ever had. I would not want to relive those 48 hours. However, it gave me so much respect for people in the service industry. Thank you for all that you do!

3. What is the biggest challenge your industry has faced?

Do a quick Google search and you’ll see two main challenges for the accounting profession: artificial intelligence (AI) and a dearth of new people entering the industry. Many believe that AI will make accountants extinct by performing the daily, time-consuming tasks that accountants do today. But I know that, instead of being a Jurassic Park comet, AI will actually provide leverage to the best accounting companies to allow them to streamline operations, quickly identify insights, and act as partners to their customers. AI will solve the second problem as well. Because of it, the profession will need fewer people. But those people will be super-powered if they know how to harness data and systems to pull it all together.

4. Who do you most admire in the business world?

There’s a long list of people I could write about to answer this question. But my wife (Nyssa Noyola) is at the top of the list. She is a successful biotech executive who wakes up every morning excited to be alive. Seriously, she doesn’t drink coffee in the morning and bounces off of the walls on her way to brush her teeth. Her enthusiasm for life nourishes our family and the community around us.

5. What’s one thing Napa could do to help local business?

Fewer forms and regulations. I’m arguing against myself because we help businesses fill out forms and comply with regulations, but there needs to be a balance.

6. If you could change one thing about your business or industry, what would it be?

The external perception. As in, accounting gets a bad rap as a boring bore fest. But it can be a really fascinating puzzle.

7. What’s your favorite gift to give?

Wine. I’ve been able to discover and taste amazing wines since entering this industry, and I love sharing those finds with my friends and family. My wife and I will also throw in a Harry & David pot pie for new parents. We have two little ones so we know how hard it can be to find time to feed yourself in the early weeks.

8. What’s your favorite charity or nonprofit?

I’ve been a part of two remarkable charities: Reality Changers (realitychangers.org) and Libertas College Prep (libertascollegeprep.org). My parents made a lot of sacrifices for my siblings and me. They allowed me to get a great education, and I feel the need to build the bridge for other kids to become first-generation college students.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I’m a Craigslist fanatic. It’s sort of an obsession. I love a deal and have found timeless furniture pieces at 90% off of retail.

10. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

I want to stay physically active and healthy long enough to make memories of doing outdoor activities with my kids in cool locales. I would love to surf with them in Portugal, hike Mount Kilimanjaro, or ski in Hokkaido, Japan. They are only one and three years old right now, so that is what keeps my weekly hamburger intake in check.

Noyola can be reached at 707-927-5877 or pedro@balancedbusinessgroup.com