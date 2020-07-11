'A new look for an old junk yard': Pick-n-Pull now open in AmCan

The recycling process at Pick-n-Pull begins with the arrival of used vehicles. Pick-n-Pull purchases vehicles from many sources including tow companies, private parties, auto auctions, city contracts and charities.

If someone has a car that person no longer wants to keep and has brought it to a nearby Pick-n-Pull, “a vehicle specialist will evaluate the car and offer the owner a fair price.”

“This leaves the owner at ease to know that his vehicle will be put to good use and recycled. Now begins the dismantling process, recyclable items and hazardous materials are removed. Now that all the fluids have been drained, the vehicle is taken to the sales floor, ready for an eager customer to find that valuable part he or she is looking for.” Pick-n-Pull recycles over 95% of its products, the release stated.

Pick-n-Pull is also ready to help customers find the missing auto part to restoring that precious vehicle stored in the garage. Each location stocks hundreds of vehicles at a time and are constantly refreshing their inventory providing their customers with a large selection of vehicles and parts, said the release.

American Canyon “auto junkies” will thrive from their new location, saving time and money finding the parts they need, said the release.