A new way to shop: buy now pay later

A friend recently repaid me $1,000 — in cash. It used to be cooler to use cash. Now it’s like an Atomic clock: precise, but old and bulky. The American Canyon Doshier Gregson team likely thought I was an idiot when I showed up with $600 cash to pay an outstanding bill. In addition to lessening my cash load, I figured the lines would be shorter than at Sweetie Pies where I might slow the line.

Amok time

Shortly after the Great Depression (kids, this is not the break-up of One Direction); before the mass availability of consumer credit, layaway was used to purchase items when consumers did not have the available cash.

Shoppers made a deposit followed by regular payments until the item was paid for. There was no credit check and defaults would not impact your credit score.

New kid in town

Recently and expedited by the boom in eCommerce, Point of Sale lending or Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) has rocketed into existence.

Buy Now Pay Later is distinct from a layaway and is a short-term loan. Consumers pay an installment at the time of purchase followed by three to five additional payments. The consumer is able to receive the goods or services immediately and often at a very low or zero interest rate.

The signup and underwriting for such point of sale loans is instantaneous as consumers need to know at the time of their transaction whether they were approved. Several financial technology companies have a BNPL offering including Affirm, Klarna, PayPal, QuadPay, and Sezzle.

The confidence of youth

Buy Now Pay Later is favored by younger consumers who eschew traditional credit and prefer low or no-cost financing. Buy Now Pay Later companies partner with traditional retailers like Target and Macy’s so that customers can purchase items they might otherwise not be able to afford.

These retailers in turn pay the BNPL companies a fee (typically around 5% of the purchase) for facilitating the loan and accepting the risk.

It's hip to be square

Early this month, Point of Sale provider Square shelled out $29 billion for BNPL provider AfterPay.

This instantly provides Square the technology and know-how to compete within this space and makes its offering all the more valuable to merchants. Square merchants will soon be able to add BNPL as a payment option for its consumers.

Square’s app and consumer offering becomes more compelling and increases the likelihood of adoption. Time will tell if the $29 billion was well spent but deals of this magnitude between two Financial Technology (FinTech) companies are indicative of the value being created. (Square used their stock as the medium of exchange so — in a way, they bought a BNPL firm with BNPL money.)

I wonder about the distinction between BNPL and credit cards. Granted the cost to consumers is less with BNPL, but it strikes me as odd that some consumers will denounce credit but embrace BNPL. Perhaps it's the dichotomy that "Cash is King but Crypto is Cool.”

Ken Musante is president of Napa Payments and Consulting. Ken has deep industry knowledge regarding interchange optimization, PayFacs, Fintechs and integrated solutions. He provides merchant consulting and expert witness consulting. He can be reached at 707-601-7656 or kenm@napapaymentsandconsulting.com.

