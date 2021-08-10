A new way to shop: buy now pay later

A friend recently repaid me $1,000 — in cash. It used to be cooler to use cash. Now it’s like an Atomic clock: precise, but old and bulky. The American Canyon Doshier Gregson team likely thought I was an idiot when I showed up with $600 cash to pay an outstanding bill. In addition to lessening my cash load, I figured the lines would be shorter than at Sweetie Pies where I might slow the line.

Amok time

Shortly after the Great Depression (kids, this is not the break-up of One Direction); before the mass availability of consumer credit, layaway was used to purchase items when consumers did not have the available cash.

Shoppers made a deposit followed by regular payments until the item was paid for. There was no credit check and defaults would not impact your credit score.

New kid in town

Recently and expedited by the boom in eCommerce, Point of Sale lending or Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) has rocketed into existence.

Buy Now Pay Later is distinct from a layaway and is a short-term loan. Consumers pay an installment at the time of purchase followed by three to five additional payments. The consumer is able to receive the goods or services immediately and often at a very low or zero interest rate.