A passion for fashion in Napa: Shoppe Twelve and Shoppe Twelve Girl

COVID-19 made the challenges a business owner faces harder than ever before. Over the past 14 years, Sarah Lane has opened three businesses: two clothing stores, Shoppe Twelve and Shoppe Twelve Girl, located on Main St. in the Riverfront Napa complex, and Studio Twelve, a photography studio that brought her national and international recognition and acclaim.
For Lane, operating these businesses during the past 11 months has been three times as challenging.
It’s hard to talk about Shoppe Twelve and Shoppe Twelve Girl without first talking about where Lane’s original passion for fashion and photography originated.
As a young girl, she decorated her walls with pictures of high fashion models, studying the movement and emotion that each portrait captured.
In high school, Lane took a photography class and further fell in love with the art while photographing her friends and learning to develop film in a dark room.
Lane is married and has two children. When her youngest started kindergarten, she found herself once again picking up her camera to capture all the sweet moments of childhood. With the encouragement of friends and family, in 2007 she launched Studio Twelve.
Lane said she's always had a heart for helping teen girls find their confidence and helping them to see their natural and unique beauty. This unique and personal approach has allowed her to create her own niche in working with middle school and high school students.
Watching a teen’s confidence grow from behind the camera lens gave Lane the most empowering feeling and made her fall in love with the entire experience.
“It is so much more than photography for me,” said Lane. “Watching a girl's confidence grow as they go through getting styled for their session and the photoshoot itself has brought so much joy to my work. My favorite is when my teen clients come into the studio after their session to preview their images for the first time. Typically they are nervous, but as soon as the slideshow starts to play, the love begins and tears begin to flow. There is nothing better than knowing you have captured the essence of a teen for a parent, and that the teen is seeing the most beautiful and true side of themselves in my portraits.”
Lane launched Studio Twelve Models shortly after Studio Twelve opened in 2007.
Lane said she wanted to give students the opportunity to participate in editorial level photoshoots while also allowing them to bond as a team as they served the community together. Lane’s desire was to take the stigma out of the word “model” and has emphasized that her model team was more about being a “role model” rather than a “supermodel.”
Students were selected for the team by a panel of their peers and were chosen based on the quality of their lives and the good they were doing rather than their appearance, she said. Some of the photoshoot themes that Studio Twelve Models did over the years included: "Steampunk," "Couture Circus" and a high fashion take on the children’s story “Alice in Wonderland.”
Lane’s model shoots consciously mimic fashion editorial work, with her outfitting and styling all the models as well as the sets, said the artist. She worked very closely with talented local hair and makeup artists, and together, they produced some really incredible work and an unforgettable experience for our local teens. Her work quickly garnered interest across the country. Lane’s work has won several awards and has been published in magazines.
Lane’s involvement in the styling process for every photoshoot is what prompted her to open a small boutique in her studio that would offer a variety of pieces to her clients. Shoppe Twelve officially opened in a small portion of Studio Twelve in May of 2017. Locals quickly fell in love with the shop and the styles that Lane curated which led her to the realization that the store needed to expand and relocate to a more central location downtown.
Lane frequently photographed around the Napa Riverfront and was always drawn to the colorful blue doors in one of the Main Street storefronts.
“When it was announced that the business had closed, I wondered if I should rent it.” Lane reached out to her friend, Bianca Simms, marketing director for the Riverfront Building, to discuss renting the empty space.
“Bianca was great and very supportive. She showed me the space that next day and I fell in love,” Lane recounted.
Shoppe Twelve opened as a pop-up shop at the Riverfront in May of 2018 just in time for Bottle Rock. “We were so blessed to be able to test out a downtown space before making a long-term commitment.” Response to the shop was overwhelmingly positive, and Lane decided to make Shoppe Twelve a permanent presence at the Napa Riverfront.
Shoppe Twelve Girl opened in late August of 2019 and was launched with the desire to create a positive and uplifting store for young girls to shop and feel empowered. The store is specifically catered to girls ages 4-14 and is every girl's dream store.
“I want every girl that comes in these doors to feel like this is their place,” said Lane. Shoppe Twelve Girl is filled with trendy styles for girls and also features an “Instagram-worthy” photo wall.
Lane handpicks every piece that she brings into the stores. Obviously, Covid has impacted the ability to source in-person, but she continues to work closely with her vendors sourcing only the best for the stores.
“I miss walking the shows and trips to LA, but have some really great relationships with my vendors and we work together to continue to bring in the best for our customers. Both stores offer good quality brands that are affordable and trendy,” said Lane.
More importantly to Lane, COVID has served as a reminder of how important everyone who walks in the doors are, not just as customers but as people, something she constantly reinforces with her staff.
“We want to make sure that everybody who comes into the shop feels seen and heard. It’s more than just shopping; our customers are part of our community and deserve our best.” Both stores were closed for three months during the pandemic. “Our customer’s love and support for shopping small and local really touched us and helped us make it through 2020. We truly have the best community” said Lane.
When restrictions lift even further, Lane looks forward to again hosting community activities for the girls at Shoppe Twelve Girl, such as making tie-dye T-shirts and teaching slime-making classes.
“The girls and their parents love it, and so do we,” Lane said with a smile.
The stores are located at 710 Main St. and 730 Main St.
Info: SarahLaneStudios.com, ShoppeTwelve.com, 707-258-1212.
