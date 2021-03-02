A passion for fashion in Napa: Shoppe Twelve and Shoppe Twelve Girl

Watching a teen’s confidence grow from behind the camera lens gave Lane the most empowering feeling and made her fall in love with the entire experience.

“It is so much more than photography for me,” said Lane. “Watching a girl's confidence grow as they go through getting styled for their session and the photoshoot itself has brought so much joy to my work. My favorite is when my teen clients come into the studio after their session to preview their images for the first time. Typically they are nervous, but as soon as the slideshow starts to play, the love begins and tears begin to flow. There is nothing better than knowing you have captured the essence of a teen for a parent, and that the teen is seeing the most beautiful and true side of themselves in my portraits.”

Lane launched Studio Twelve Models shortly after Studio Twelve opened in 2007.

Lane said she wanted to give students the opportunity to participate in editorial level photoshoots while also allowing them to bond as a team as they served the community together. Lane’s desire was to take the stigma out of the word “model” and has emphasized that her model team was more about being a “role model” rather than a “supermodel.”