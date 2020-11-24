A shot of Honey Whiskey comes to downtown Napa

“The customers make it an amazing place to be as well. We have a lot of foot traffic and I am bringing in pieces that match everyone’s interests,” said Macias.

Macias said since August, she has been sanitizing constantly, “wiping down the doors several times a day, using Lysol on high-touch points like the changing rooms” and even cleaning all the hangers on the racks.

“In addition, I use a steamer on the clothing items and always clear and clean the tables and items on them at least once a day,” said Macias.

Macias requires customers to wear masks and limits the number of people in the store at a time.

“These measures actually give shoppers time to get advice and search for quality pieces. One thing I am seeing a lot of is customers purchasing jeans or sweaters that will last. I particularly like the Luna tops, soft, drapey tops that come in neutral colors like oatmeal and charcoal,” said Macias.

Macias said she has had a number of customers who have experienced losses, “like losing their home in the recent fires.”