A shot of Honey Whiskey comes to downtown Napa

Honey Whiskey Boutique welcomes fashion lovers of all sizes, offering trendy and classic pieces in a welcoming shop in downtown Napa.
Owner Alexis Macias, who was born and raised in Napa, said her First Street store is stocked full of best-sellers.
Her favorite items include the Alaina camo sweater, a camouflage pattern knit sweater in grey, orange, and pink, and the Marin sherpa jacket in taupe plaid.
“As a young Latinx business owner, the styles I bring to the store are diverse. (There are) a variety of options for every woman’s unique fit. You can see that from the fun tops like the white “Girl Power” pullover and the cozy loungewear sets like the Basil Dream set. I’ve been in retail for six years, enough to know to have something for everyone,” said Macias.
Macias added that she speaks Spanish and enjoys helping customers in Spanish and English.
Honey Whiskey Boutique carries pants, dresses, tops, and shoes, as well as face masks, hats, jewelry, and body products.
“(We carry sizes) XS to XL and a specific curvy collection with sizes 1X to 3X,” said Macias.
Sophie Cravea, a Honey Whiskey Boutique customer, friend of Macias, and Napa resident, said she likes being able to recommend the store to different friends.
“I am confident Honey Whiskey has something for everyone. Many items look good on people of different sizes, like the large black and white Teagan Sweater,” said Cravea.
Cravea said she favors the store’s soft sweaters, “which are definitely for fall. They’re available in many colors and tones. You can pair them with different pants and skirts,” said Cravea.
It started in high school
Macias, a graduate of Napa High School, said her love of fashion became more pronounced around age 15.
“At the time, I was really into skinny jeans with combat boots. I had the same pair (of boots) in many different colors. I wore them with fun floral prints. I also liked kimonos a lot,” said Macias.
Macias often visited stores and shopping centers around Napa. Sometimes she altered the clothes she brought home, adding ruches, ruffles, and cuts.
“My mother, Tara Macias, who helps me at the store now, taught me to sew. I have a sewing machine at home and know how to hand stitch. That may be the next step for me, creating unique items for Honey Whiskey,” said Macias.
Tara Macias, who assists Alexis with inventory, accounting, and welcoming customers, remembers her daughter always took pride in what she wore.
“She had to match. I remember going with her to stores around town and watching her be drawn to the clothes. She wanted to create perfect outfits,” said Tara Macias.
Shortly after graduation, Alexis Macias began working in clothing stores in Napa. She worked for five years at different stores, which taught her about buying and understanding locals’ and tourists’ tastes. Macias also began selling clothes through pop-ups in Pleasanton and Stockton.
In the summer of 2019, Macias began Honey Whiskey Boutique as an online business. She opened her first brick and mortar location in Vallejo in January 2020.
“I loved my location. I had two other retailers next to me, a hair salon and the Farmers Market every Saturday. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March, things changed,” said Macias.
Macias asked her mother, father, and little sister to come help close the store.
“We packed up the whole store in one evening and drove it to Napa. I operated Honey Whiskey as an online business until the end of July. In August, I opened my new location here in Napa,” said Macias.
Giving customers time and a “virtual hug”
Macias said having a store in Napa was always “the dream” because she grew up in the city.
“The customers make it an amazing place to be as well. We have a lot of foot traffic and I am bringing in pieces that match everyone’s interests,” said Macias.
Macias said since August, she has been sanitizing constantly, “wiping down the doors several times a day, using Lysol on high-touch points like the changing rooms” and even cleaning all the hangers on the racks.
“In addition, I use a steamer on the clothing items and always clear and clean the tables and items on them at least once a day,” said Macias.
Macias requires customers to wear masks and limits the number of people in the store at a time.
“These measures actually give shoppers time to get advice and search for quality pieces. One thing I am seeing a lot of is customers purchasing jeans or sweaters that will last. I particularly like the Luna tops, soft, drapey tops that come in neutral colors like oatmeal and charcoal,” said Macias.
Macias said she has had a number of customers who have experienced losses, “like losing their home in the recent fires.”
“When I hear what people have been through, I take my time with them. I let them open up to me. I wish I could give everyone a hug, but instead, I listen and show compassion. That’s like a virtual hug,” said Macias.
Cytlali Muñoz, a Honey Whiskey Boutique customer and Napa resident, said she remembers when she called Macias about buying a gift for a friend.
“Alexis kept the shop open after hours just to help me pick out the right thing. That’s the kind of person she is. She will also listen to what you like to wear and organize outfits or pieces that fit you,” said Muñoz.
Macias said her recommendations for new business owners, especially younger people, are to do a lot of research and find a mentor.
“I didn’t have that, and I spent days teaching myself how to open a store. I watched YouTube videos to learn the ropes,” said Macias.
Macias said it is scary to open a business during the pandemic, but starting small is the key.
“Also, carrying over customers from Instagram or previous locations, like I did from Vallejo, can help a lot. My former customers in Vallejo now come to Napa to see the new store,” said Macias.
Macias recommends that retail business owners cultivate their passion for style, particularly their own.
“My store offers a mix of bohemian and trendy items, which mirrors some of my personal tastes. Right now I am wearing high-waisted jeans, kitten heels, and leopard print tops. I love cute booties and a good wool hat in winter,” said Macias.
Macias added retail store owners should showcase items they think will create new trends.
“If you have the knowledge of what customers like and you’re great with people, you will be able to succeed. It’s so amazing to be able to teach what you’ve learned and give advice you know will work,” said Macias.
Honey Whiskey Boutique is located at 1300 First St., Suite 335 in Napa, 707-775-9233, shophoneywhiskey@gmail.com, honeywhiskeyca.com.
