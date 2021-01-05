A touch of tech: Bringing the wine business into the 21st century

An industry that ebbs and flows by the grace of Mother Nature, the wine business leans on the tenacity of winemakers, production crews and viticulturists to produce world-class wines. Wines driven by hours of dedication, calling for a systematic approach to business operations.
Though sophisticated and unparalleled in many ways, the wine industry has traditionally used spreadsheets and primitive planning tools to organize their daily operations.
Shawn Zizzo, president of VinoEz, wanted to change that.
He created a platform that brings the old-fashioned business into the modern era.
Solving business problems with technology, Zizzo created a planning and scheduling web application providing clients with a central hub for tracking, scheduling and planning harvest, blending, barrel work, bulk wine distribution and cellar operations.
“In 2004, I came into the valley consulting for Beringer. I had been in supply chain planning most of my career and was new to wine,” he said. “Once I learned more about the industry and understood the process, I was hooked.”
“Compared to other consumer projects,” he said, “I found the technology and planning tools were far behind. 16 years later, the industry is still not moving as fast as it should. Everything ties back to harvest, which drives all business decisions. There is so much administrative work businesses have to account for. Things become complex quickly. If we can provide tools to rise above the paperwork, I take pride in that.”
A code enthusiast, Shawn developed VinoEZ in 2013, shifting from a consultant to a software provider overnight. Offering functionality, VinoEZ provides tools, solving problems one client at a time
“The code is the magic,” Zizzo said. “Developing code is an artform. I believe that. I look at it as I do music, something that I am equally passionate about. I can get lost in it. I’m driven by problem solving. There are so many ways to do it. I love the creative process.”
Today, VinoEZ spans the globe. Growing from one employee to 10, Shawn has created a niche within the wine industry. With the support of his wife, Andrea, and son, Enzo, Shawn’s dedication to his family and to the wine industry is an inspirational tale of passion, ingenuity, and love.
“VinoEZ has been an amazing opportunity. I enjoy helping people and providing a solution. I love the ability to spend time with my family and being the cad and husband I want to be,” Zizzo said.
Info: hello@vinoez.com, 707-266-8795
