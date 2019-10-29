Napa didn’t get a seasonal Halloween store this October, but savvy shoppers looking for something “extra” may appreciate the Halloween décor and items sold at Ivy Twig & Twine, Michael Holmes’ retail store in Napa’s Riverfront complex.
Located at 606 Main St., Ivy Twig & Twine is always decorated and stocked for the season. And that includes Halloween.
“I’ve always loved the change-over from summer to Halloween to Christmas,” said Holmes.
Halloween “is so creative and I love the fall,” he said. “And it’s a fun time of year. I like the way Napa Valley is during harvest and crush. I love spring but I’m not really a pastel person. I like the warm summer and fall colors.”
Holmes said most of his Halloween offerings have a vintage vibe and flair.
Items made from papier-mache and crepe paper, such as candy boxes, luminaries, figures and other knick-knacks are most popular. Some are newly made in the vintage style and others are new, but made from the same vintage molds and supplies as from decades ago.
Most are hand painted and made in smaller quantities.
At his shop, “people are really into handcrafted things instead of mass produced stuff,” he said.
As for prices some items are around $10, but the majority are $30 to $50, he said.
“And then we have one of-a-kind items that are more expensive,” he added.
For example, Holmes featured a series of three dimensional wall hangings in vintage Victorian frames. Those cost from $500 to $900. Most quickly sold, but “I have a couple small ones left.”
Holmes said he has a “huge following” of repeat shoppers that know him from his many years of work as an interior decorator, “party planner, florist and artist extraordinaire.”
New customers find him by word of mouth or via his retail storefront between the Napa Valley Welcome Center and Morimoto Napa. Repeat visitors to the valley tell him they make it a point to head to his shop during each visit.
His window displays – inspired by the big-city department store visages -- also draw in shoppers.
“Our windows are always decorated year around and lit well.” And it works, he said.
Inside, Holmes said he likes to offer an immersive shopping experience, where the products surround the visitor.
“I don’t like merchandising where you just put items on the shelf,” he said. From floor to ceiling, including his infamous upside-down Christmas tree (coming in a few weeks), every space has something to look at.
Holmes said in recent years, he began setting up Halloween in early September, and customers responded positively.
“I sell a huge amount of Halloween,” he said.
“My wholesalers tell us we order more Halloween” merchandise than some retailers buy of Christmas merchandise.
For example, this year he bought more than 12 dozen of one particular Halloween door knocker that flew out the door.
“They were gone before Oct. 1. I was shocked. I tried to reorder and they said not until next year.”
Another standout is an actual taxidermy tarantula, framed on a white background. Next to it is an oversize Maleficent-style doll wearing an elaborate beaded gown. There are also skulls and crows galore.
Holmes said his Halloween décor comes down Nov. 1 and by Nov. 5 to 7, his store “is pretty much decorated for Christmas.”
“I still do a table of Thanksgiving but people who decorate for Christmas want to know what they are using before Thanksgiving,” he explained.
For details, Ivy Twig & Twine is at 606 Main St., Napa, or call 707-812-8234.