Stepping into Antiques on Second this time of year is like taking a visit to Christmas Past, one that includes a delightful cornucopia of vintage tinsel trees, glass bulb ornaments, ceramic Santas and candle lights.
The downtown Napa collective features more than 20 individual booths, most of which feature holiday decorations from eras such as the 1940s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and more.
“Vintage Christmas is more popular,” than ever, said business owner Jennifer Smith.
For one thing, more people – particularly younger generations -- are into sustainable and "green" giving and living, said Smith.
That includes nostalgic décor but also “old” tech such as records, record players, cassette tapes and even typewriters.
“We’ve sold a ton of typewriters,” recently, Smith said. “It’s interesting.”
Of course, Christmas and other December holiday items are currently quite in demand.
“Ornaments are always our big sellers,” said Smith. Smith estimated the collective has sold around 1,000 ornaments so far this season.
In addition, “blow molds have been popular," she said.
Blow molds are those kitchey hollow plastic lawn ornaments from years past. Common shapes include Santa, reindeer and snowmen. Lately, they’ve become hot sellers again. “We sold most of them,” in her store, she said.
Mid-century tinsel trees are another hot seller, “and we’ve sold a lot of nativity scenes too,” she added.
It’s definitely a trend, said Smith.
“Vintage Christmas is getting harder and harder to come by,” she said. “I’ve had a harder time finding it.”
Kathy Boyd of Napa stopped at Antiques on Second on Tuesday on a whim.
“I was just walking by,” and saw a selection of shiny round bulb ornaments on display, she said.
Boyd picked out a handful including several that she remembered her own parents having when she was growing up. She likes the unusual finds --“stuff you won’t find” in every other store, said Boyd.
“A lot of people are looking for the ornament they remember from their childhood,” said Sherry Moser, who helped work the register at the collective on Tuesday.
Moser’s booth, RebelGirl Records, is one of the vendors inside Antiques on Second.
Moser said she’d been selling a number of Christmas albums from artists such as Bing Crosby, The Carpenters and even Dolly Parton.
The Dolly Parton Christmas album (a combo with Kenny Rodgers) was already set aside for customer who called for it that same morning, she said.
Antiques on Second is located at 1370 Second St., in downtown Napa.
