St. Helena’s first pop-up business recently opened under a new program aimed at helping revitalize the downtown.
Wish, operated by Deer Park artist Cynthia Carey, offers art, decorative trays and plates, and home furnishings at 1320 Main St., part of the former La Condesa space next to the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s my passion, and it’s everything I love,” Carey said.
Carey has sold merchandise to Neiman-Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue and other high-end retailers, and she curates an art gallery at the Jessup Cellars Tasting Gallery in Yountville.
She said she’d always wanted to open her own store in St. Helena, but she’d never found the right space. When she heard the city was offering short-term pop-up business permits, it sounded like a perfect opportunity. She got in touch with landlord Maria Castellucci, who reacted positively.
Carey applied for a permit on Dec. 4, got it approved on Dec. 7, and opened at noon the next day, Saturday, after doing some painting. Her assistant is her daughter, Sophia Phillips.
The process was easy and city staff was “so pleasant and so helpful,” she said.
After a day and a half in business, “so far so good,” Carey reported.
“Many people said they’re tired of seeing all these empty spaces with paper over the windows,” she said. “It’s been nice meeting so many people.”
She isn’t sure how long Wish will stay open. Her permit allows for anywhere between two weeks and 90 days.
As of mid-December, the city hadn’t received any other pop-up applications. Carey encouraged would-be entrepreneurs to take advantage of the opportunity, possibly as a try-out to see if they could operate a permanent store.
“I would definitely recommend that they do it if they have a nice product,” she said. “You might need to fix your space up a little, and you’ll have to find an owner who’s open to it.”
Wish is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.