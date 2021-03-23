Abide medical cannabis dispensary now open in Napa

He stresses that they’re not only targeting tourists. “We’re from Napa and bringing the Napa brand to life in our business. It’s for them, from them.”

Malan also belongs to the Napa Valley Cannabis Association, lobbying to legalize commercial cultivation in the county.

“We’re not competition to the wine and grape growing industries,” he said. “In fact, we have winemakers and winery owners working on our board to find the best solutions.”

He hopes potential customers will get information from the Abide website. The site explains terms such as cannabinoids; the strains of indica, sativa and hybrid; terpenes, and micro-dosing. There are over 50 items for sale from extracts and topicals, to edibles and tinctures. People can apply on the website or at the dispensary for their Medical Marijuana Identification Card.

Although the website has extensive technical information, people shouldn’t feel intimidated.