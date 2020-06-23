Academics call on news execs to hire more Black employees

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than 320 scholars and practitioners in media and communications signed a letter sent to six CEOs of television news networks, including NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN and PBS, calling out issues of systemic racism within the organizations.

The letter outlines the burden Black anchors and network news employees have faced in highlighting the threat of police brutality, especially after the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and the disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Black communities.

It calls for the companies to hire more Black employees with equal pay in key positions and expand outreach efforts to Black communities to ensure a diversity of perspectives are included in news reporting.

"We need more honest, inclusive, and investigative TV news reporting to be able to confront and end systemic racism in our nation," the letter said.