Achieving his dream: 10-year-old Carter Waugh may be Napa’s youngest entrepreneur

Carter said he got his inspiration for his entrepreneurial spirit from his parents. “I have learned from my mom and dad with their wine business and putting people first. They sent a very heartfelt letter to their wine club members recently," he said.

"The letter was not about selling wine, but about acknowledging the COVID situation and checking in on everyone. They lead with their hearts and I think their customers appreciate that. I know I do.”

The design of Critts is equally as important, outfitted with a "mega-comfy" dual-foam footbed made from sugar cane.

Each Critt comes with the critter of your choice -- a cut-out through the upper allowing air to flow through.

It is also water resistant and easy to clean with just a damp cloth. The outsole (bottom of the shoe) is produced with Vibram, the most durable and flexible rubber tread in the market, made famous in 1954 when the members of the first successful ascent to the summit of K2 were wearing Vibram rubber on their soles, the release stated.

"Critts are designed for hours of fun-filled wear at the beach, on the mountain, or at the park," the company stated. Kids (and adults) can customize their Critts with fun colors and designs.