Adventist Health St. Helena receives Women's Choice Award

  • Updated
Adventist Health St. Helena hospital

Adventist Health St. Helena hospital 

 Submitted photo

Adventist Health St. Helena has been named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Experience, Patient Safety, Emergency Care, Heart Care, Stroke Care, and Minimally Invasive Surgery by the Women’s Choice Award.

The award signifies that Adventist Health St. Helena was recognized as a national leader in Patient Safety, Emergency Care, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Stroke Care and in the top 1% in the nation for Heart Care.

“The St. Helena Hospital Foundation and our community supporters are honored to partner with the hospital. We are delighted that our philanthropic investments are helping fund innovative programs and technologies, support award-winning care and create an exceptional experience for our patients,” said Glen W. Newhart, President & CEO, St. Helena Hospital Foundation.

“At St. Helena Hospital, it’s not just a place to recover but to heal.”

“We are honored to be once again acknowledged as a trusted referral source for women and as one of America’s Best Hospitals for our services,” said Dr. Steven Herber, Adventist Health St. Helena president. “This is a well-deserved tribute to our dedicated staff and their continued commitment to excellence and the well-being of our community.”

