Adventist Health St. Helena has received recognition from Healthgrades for its specialty services.

The hospital received the Healthgrades 2023 Pulmonary Care Excellence Award. It was named among the top 10% in the U.S. for overall pulmonary services.

The hospital also received Five-Star Awards for treatment of heart failure, pacemaker procedures, treatment of pneumonia, treatment of gastrointestinal bleeding, and treatment of sepsis.

The Healthgrades awards are based on outcomes from more than 30 of the most common procedures and conditions.

“We are proud of our 2023 Healthgrades achievements. This is further validation of the care we provide for a variety of services and programs offered at Adventist Health St. Helena,” said Dr. Steven Herber, president of Adventist Health St. Helena.

“The Healthgrades awards and accolades were earned through the work of the dedicated staff at Adventist Health St. Helena. We go further to ensure our patients receive the care they need. From minimally invasive procedures and collaborative efforts by the heart and vascular staff to our tireless attention in treating pneumonia, GI bleeds, and sepsis throughout the hospital, we ensure our patients receive top-level care.”